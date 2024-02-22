Open Extended Reactions

Shortstop Tim Anderson and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Anderson, 30, joins Miami following a season to forget in 2023. After he played for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Anderson struggled on both offense and defense for the Chicago White Sox while dealing with a sprained left knee and right shoulder soreness.

His .582 OPS was the lowest among all qualified hitters in the major leagues last season while he ranked last in defensive runs saved for shortstops at minus-16. After hitting over .300 in four consecutive seasons, the eight-year veteran saw his batting average drop to .245 in 2023, and his strikeout rate spiked by 8%. He went nearly four months without hitting a home run, finishing with just one (on July 29).

The White Sox declined their $14 million option on Anderson in November, paying him a $1 million buyout.

Anderson's deal with the Marlins is pending a physical.

Anderson was a first-round pick of the White Sox in 2013. He made the All-Star team in 2021 and 2022 and finished seventh in American League MVP voting during the shortened 2020 season, when he also won the Silver Slugger award.

His previous success led to a Team USA spot for the WBC, where he shined at the plate and played some at second base. He has spent his entire MLB career at shortstop.

Anderson has a .282 career batting average with 98 home runs, 338 RBIs, 528 runs scored and 117 stolen bases.