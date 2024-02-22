Open Extended Reactions

New York Mets ace Kodai Senga has a moderate capsule strain in the back of his right shoulder and is expected to begin the season on the injured list, president of baseball operations David Stearns said Thursday.

Senga underwent an MRI after he experienced arm fatigue after throwing a side session during spring training.

Stearns said that Senga will be shut down until his symptoms subside and strength returns to his shoulder in normal levels.

"We don't expect him to be ready for Opening Day, so at this point we would expect him to begin the season on the IL," Stearns said.

He added that he doesn't know at this time how long Senga will be sidelined.

New York is looking to Senga to help anchor its rotation after he put together an impressive rookie season. The Mets also signed right-hander Luis Severino and left-hander Sean Manaea in the offseason, and they acquired right-hander Adrian Houser in a December trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Senga, 31, signed a $75 million, five-year contract with New York in December 2022. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year.

The Mets are hoping to rebound after they finished fourth in the National League East with a 75-87 record in 2023. Stearns took over as president of baseball operations in September, and Mendoza was hired in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.