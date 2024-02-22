Open Extended Reactions

Infielder Gio Urshela and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Urshela, 32, should help at third base and can play a variety of positions -- he has also started games at second base, shortstop and first base and has played in the outfield in his career.

His ability to hit left-handers (.290 career average) suited what Detroit has sought this winter.

Last season, with the Los Angeles Angels, he hit .299 with two home runs and 24 RBIs in 62 games.

He is a career .277 hitter with 64 homers and 280 RBIs in 664 games with Cleveland, the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Angels.