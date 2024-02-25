Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies signed catcher Cam Gallagher to a minor league contract Sunday and invited him to major league spring training.

Gallagher, 31, has played seven major league seasons, appearing in 227 games for the Kansas City Royals (2017-22) and Cleveland Guardians (2023). Last season, he signed as a free agent with the Guardians and batted .126 in 143 at-bats over 56 games.

For his career, Gallagher is batting .211 with seven home runs, 33 doubles and 46 RBIs.

The Royals selected him in the second round of the 2011 MLB draft out of Manheim Township High School in his native Lancaster, Pennsylvania.