Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas will be away from the team for a few days because of illness, manager Alex Cora said.

"He's sick. He has the flu," Cora told reporters Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida. "He's going to be out of the facility for two or three days. He has a net, a tee, bats, balls. He might be in Miami right now swinging."

Casas, 24, was not at the spring training facility Saturday and Sunday. He batted .263 with 24 home runs, 21 doubles and 65 RBIs in 429 at-bats over 132 games in his first full season. He had a .367 on-base percentage and a .490 slugging percentage.

Boston selected Casas in the first round, 26th overall, in the 2018 MLB draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.