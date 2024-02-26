Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trading outfielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins and plan to sign free agent superutilityman Kiké Hernández to a one-year contract once the trade is finalized, sources told ESPN.

After shopping Margot in recent days, the Dodgers struck a deal to send the Twins the 29-year-old outfielder and shortstop prospect Rayne Doncon for shortstop prospect Noah Miller. The Dodgers also will send cash to help cover the $12 million owed Margot - $10 million this year and a $2 million buyout on a $12 million club option.

Hernández, who emerged during a six-year stint with the Dodgers and returned to Los Angeles in a trade last July, had considered a number of other teams before the trade paved the way for another stretch with the Dodgers.

He's expected to garner most of his playing time against left-handed pitchers, with Los Angeles' primary shortstop, Gavin Lux, and centerfielder, James Outman, both left-handed hitters.

Now 32, Hernández underwent double hernia surgery in the offseason but is expected to be ready around opening day. Hernández hit .262/.308/.423 in 54 games with the Dodgers last year, more in line with his career numbers than his .222/.279/.320 line with the Twins and .222/.291/.338 showing in an injury-pocked 2022 with Boston.

Margot, an eight-year veteran, had been traded to the Dodgers with right-hander Tyler Glasnow in December. He will help spell Byron Buxton in center and joins a reigning American League Central champion lineup that is deep in bats. Margot hit .264/.310/.376 with four home runs in 336 plate appearances for Tampa Bay last year and is regarded as a slightly above-average defensive centerfielder.

The swap of shortstop prospects sends Doncon, who signed with the Dodgers for a little under $500,000 in January 2021, to Minnesota while Miller, the 36th pick in the amateur draft that year, heads to Los Angeles.

Doncon, 20, hit .216/.283/.368 in Low-A last year and can also play second and third base. Miller, 21, slashed .223/.309/.340 in High-A and is considered a well-above-average defensive shortstop.