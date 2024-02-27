Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left spring training to tend to his 4-year-old son, Toby, who was hit by a car and airlifted to a hospital on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made the announcement about the boy's injury at the team's complex in nearby Dunedin.

"Thanks to the incredible work from the Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family," Schneider said.

Schneider said Swanson will be away from camp "for a while."

"Family comes first," Schneider said. "Our love, support and prayers are with Erik, Madison, Toby and the entire Swanson family."

The Blue Jays acquired Swanson, 30, in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in November 2022. In his first season with the Blue Jays, the right-hander appeared in 69 games in 2023, finishing with a 4-2 record, 2.97 ERA, 4 saves and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings.

Toronto begins the 2024 season March 28 at American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays.