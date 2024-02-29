Open Extended Reactions

The 4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson is out of the pediatric intensive care unit at a Florida hospital, where he'd been since the weekend when he was struck by a car.

Toby Swanson's mother, Madison Swanson, posted the news to her Instagram Story account on Wednesday night.

"The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU, and we are continuing to take it day by day," she posted. "God is so good, and we are so blessed. We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited the next step, and to the AMAZING staff at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Someone has truly been watching over my little man."

Blue Jays manager John Schneider on Tuesday said Swanson would be with his family as Toby recuperates.

Fox13 in Tampa reported that Toby was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a valet driver at a resort in Clearwater last Sunday.

"I don't have the words, idk where to begin," Madison Swanson wrote in her post. "We have been overwhelmed with love and support over the past few days. To the people who have reached out in any capacity, we will never be able to express in words how meaningful it has been.

"We don't have the mental capacity to reach out to you all but we see you, we hear you. It's what has gotten our little boy through all this."

The Blue Jays acquired Swanson in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in November 2022. In his first season with the Blue Jays, the 30-year-old right-hander appeared in 69 games in 2023, finishing with a 4-2 record, 2.97 ERA, four saves and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings.

Toronto begins the 2024 season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.