The Tampa Bay Rays have signed catcher Francisco Mejia to a minor league contract, and outfielder Josh Lowe is not expected to play in a game for the next 10 to 15 days as he deals with hip inflammation.

The 28-year-old Mejia, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels last week, batted .227 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 50 games with the Rays last season. The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training

He is a .239 career hitter with 29 homers and 118 RBI over portions of seven seasons with Cleveland, San Diego and Tampa Bay.

Lowe, who saw the majority of his action last season in right field, is not in danger of missing the start of the regular season, manager Kevin Cash told reporters.

Lowe, 26, hit .292 with a .335 on-base percentage, 20 homers, 83 RBIs and 32 steals in 135 games last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.