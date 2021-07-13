Check out the moments MLB's newest superstars Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. made their mark on the league. (1:44)

The moments Ohtani, Vlad Jr. and Tatis Jr. truly arrived (1:44)

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver is mere hours away. Baseball's biggest stars will take part in the 87th Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night.

After a wild Home Run Derby that saw New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit 74 total homers to defend his crown in epic fashion, the players are arriving at Coors Field in style.

And naturally, given the location, they are walking the "purple carpet" into the stadium. Here are some of the best pregame looks from the All-Star festivities:

.@tatis_jr's got real main character energy in this suit. pic.twitter.com/xTq1ax6rWx — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 13, 2021

POV: you're Ippei on the purple carpet #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/AhgWaG0E4W — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 13, 2021

They grow up so fast 🥺 pic.twitter.com/XScPTpUT6x — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2021