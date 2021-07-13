        <
          2021 MLB All-Star Game: Best looks from Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and other stars walking the 'purple carpet'

          The moments Ohtani, Vlad Jr. and Tatis Jr. truly arrived (1:44)

          4:13 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver is mere hours away. Baseball's biggest stars will take part in the 87th Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night.

          After a wild Home Run Derby that saw New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit 74 total homers to defend his crown in epic fashion, the players are arriving at Coors Field in style.

          And naturally, given the location, they are walking the "purple carpet" into the stadium. Here are some of the best pregame looks from the All-Star festivities: