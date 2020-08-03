MLB Power Rankings: Our first impressions of all 30 teams

Ten days into the 2020 Major League Baseball season, there have already been plenty of bumps, including a host of postponements and a shuffling of the schedule because of coronavirus outbreaks, most notably with the Miami Marlins. There have also been significant injuries, with Justin Verlander, Eduardo Rodriguez and Corey Kluber among those on the shelf.

But there's no need to be all doom and gloom. After all, there were actual Major League Baseball games! And with games come updated Power Rankings. We surveyed our group of reporters, analysts and editors after the first week and a half of the 60-game (we hope) season, with the results below. The biggest gainers from our preseason rankings are the Padres, who moved up eight spots to No. 11, and the Tigers, who are up five to No. 24. On the other end of the spectrum, the Reds, a trendy pick to sit atop the NL Central standings, dropped five spots, and the Mets, Angels, Diamondbacks and Pirates each fell four.

National baseball writer David Schoenfield offers his first impressions for every team along with the rankings.

Previous: Preseason

Minnesota Twins

2020 record: 7-2

Houston Astros

2020 record: 5-4

Tampa Bay Rays

2020 record: 4-6

Atlanta Braves

2020 record: 7-3

Cleveland Indians

2020 record: 5-5

Washington Nationals

2020 record: 3-4

Chicago Cubs

2020 record: 7-2

San Diego Padres

2020 record: 6-4

Preseason ranking: 19 The Padres are fun and exciting, though one of their early keys is something not quite as exciting as a Fernando Tatis Jr. home run: They're walking a lot more. Entering Sunday, the Padres had improved from 19th in the majors in walk rate to third. Surprisingly, the bullpen has struggled, with Drew Pomeranz getting a couple of saves over All-Star closer Kirby Yates. It's safe to wonder how long it'll be before we see MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino up to help fortify the pitching staff, either in the rotation or in the pen.

Milwaukee Brewers

2020 record: 3-3

New York Mets

2020 record: 3-7

Preseason ranking: 10 Well, it didn't take long for the Mets to start being the Mets. They blew a four-run lead in the eighth inning Friday against the Braves; last year, teams were 920-10 after leading by four or more runs after seven innings. Yoenis Cespedes disappeared Sunday and then opted out. Pete Alonso has one extra-base hit. The Mets had 10 hits and five walks on Sunday and still got shut out. It would seem that there's too much talent here for the Mets to be a 3-7 team, but they're 3-7.

Chicago White Sox

2020 record: 5-4

Cincinnati Reds

2020 record: 4-5

Preseason ranking: 11 The Reds were the cool kids' pick to win the NL Central, but they're off to a lethargic start. There are reasons to remain optimistic, though. The team's BABIP entering Sunday was .215, lowest in the majors. That will turn around. The Reds are second in the majors in walk rate, so they'll get on base (though Joey Votto just landed on the IL with virus symptoms). Sonny Gray has had two great starts, proving that his stellar 2019 was no fluke. The Reds have four games against Cleveland this week, so that BABIP bad luck better turn around.

Philadelphia Phillies

2020 record: 1-2

Preseason ranking: 18 If we do get through the season, the Phillies will have a week of postponed games to make up, which means a string of doubleheaders and fewer off days, putting even more strain on a pitching staff that appears to lack depth. Aside from that, the offense wasn't that great last year, ranking eighth in the NL in runs. The Phillies still look like the fourth-best team in the NL East, but it isn't like the Braves, Nationals and Mets look like powerhouses.

Toronto Blue Jays

2020 record: 3-4

Los Angeles Angels

2020 record: 3-7

Arizona Diamondbacks

2020 record: 3-7

Preseason ranking: 16 Arizona looked like a solid playoff pick, but if the Padres and Rockies are better than anticipated, the D-backs' playoffs odds will take a significant hit, especially given that Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver have been terrible in two outings and the offense has been devoid of power. The bullpen, a problem last year, was a question heading into the season and remains so.

Colorado Rockies

2020 record: 6-2

Preseason ranking: 23 The pitching staff has carried Colorado to a nice start -- Kyle Freeland has looked more like the 2018 Freeland than the pitcher who posted a 6.73 ERA in 2019 -- and you wonder if the Rockies are the team most primed to benefit from the short season. Playing at altitude is always a fatigue factor over 162 games, and the lack of organizational pitching depth might not be as much of a problem over 60 games. Remember, as bad as the Rockies were last year, they were 31-29 through 60 games (and were 40-34 before collapsing).

Texas Rangers

2020 record: 3-5

Detroit Tigers

2020 record: 5-5

Preseason ranking: 29 Like the Orioles, the Tigers have managed to win some games, but on paper, this still looks like a bad team. If you want to dream big, the bullpen has been excellent -- Scott Alexander tied an AL record with nine straight strikeouts on Sunday (former Tiger Doug Fister, of all pitchers, held the mark) -- and with so many teams struggling to lock down the late innings, that's one way the Tigers might surprise. That seems unlikely, but odds are we're going to see one surprise team make the playoffs.

San Francisco Giants

2020 record: 5-5

Preseason ranking: 26 Mike Yastrzemski for MVP! The grandson of the Hall of Famer came out of nowhere last year to have a solid rookie season, and as a sophomore, he's hitting for average and power, drawing walks and playing a solid center field. Oh, and who was leading the majors in RBIs entering Sunday? Giants shortstop Donovan Solano, of course. Hey, we knew it was going to be a strange season.

Seattle Mariners

2020 record: 4-6

Pittsburgh Pirates

2020 record: 2-7

Preseason ranking: 24 On the bright side, Colin Moran has five home runs. On the downside ... well, pretty much everything else. Josh Bell looks lost so far, and that makes you think of his 2019 splits: 1.024 OPS in the first half, .780 in the second half. Bryan Reynolds and Kevin Newman are off to slow starts after hitting .300 as rookies, and that's one reason the team batting average stood at .178 entering Sunday. The Pirates need Bell, Reynolds and Newman to be good, or there is little reason to be optimistic about the future.

Miami Marlins

2020 record: 2-1

Preseason ranking: 27 What can you say? The Marlins won their season-opening series against the Phillies, even as the team came down with the coronavirus outbreak that nearly got the MLB season wiped out less than a week into this little adventure. The Marlins, who are scheduled to resume play Tuesday against the Orioles, will not resemble the Marlins who began the season. They will likely be not very good.