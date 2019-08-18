Power Rankings: Yankees, Dodgers rise, but only one can be No. 1

Just last week they dethroned the Dodgers in our Power Rankings, but the Astros didn't rule the roost for long. With L.A. moving back on top on the strength of three first-place votes, Houston didn't even hang on to second place, as the Yankees were on top of two voters' ballots. Suddenly, the injury-wracked B-team Bombers have emerged as the club that could break up the stranglehold that the Dodgers and Astros have had on the top spot since Opening Day.

That wasn't the only shakeup at the top, as the Indians and Twins again traded places in our top five, and the Nationals displaced the Mets in the top 10. In a week filled with slight changes -- 25 of 30 teams gained or lost ground -- the biggest moves up were made by the A's and Cardinals, who gained three spots apiece, and the biggest decline also was three spots, as the Mets fell that far from their brief return to the top 10.

With fewer than 40 games to play, we're headed into the stretch run. Contenders and also-rans alike have things they can achieve with an eye toward the postseason or next year, so we asked our contributors to tell us which player to watch carefully for the balance of the season. Editor's Picks Ronald Acuna benching the latest twist in drama-filled NL East

For Week 19, our panel of voters was composed of Bradford Doolittle, Christina Kahrl, Eric Karabell, Tim Kurkjian and David Schoenfield.

Los Angeles Dodgers

2019 record: 82-44

Week 19 ranking: 2 Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed four runs on Saturday against the Braves, marking just the second time all season that he has allowed more than two earned runs in a game. His ERA rose all the way to 1.58, but he still has a chance to finish with the lowest ERA by a starter since Bob Gibson's historic 1.12 mark in 1968. Dwight Gooden's 1.53 mark in 1985 stands as the best post-Gibson, and as the Dodgers run away with the National League West, Ryu is the man to watch down the stretch. -- David Schoenfield

New York Yankees

2019 record: 83-43

Week 19 ranking: 3 James Paxton just had another ho-hum start of five innings, six hits, four runs. That has been the story of his season: an occasional brilliant start, an occasional clunker, mostly a whole lot of mediocrity. When he was with Seattle, he was capable of runs of dominance, such as a seven-start stretch last season in which he had a 1.60 ERA, including a no-hitter, a 16-strikeout game and another complete game. The Yankees would love to see a flurry of his best pitching heading into the postseason. -- Schoenfield

Houston Astros

2019 record: 79-46

Week 19 ranking: 1 Even though Yordan Alvarez did not debut in the majors until June, he could end up leading American League rookies in myriad offensive categories, including home runs, OPS and WAR. With the team's rotation and bullpen depth mild concerns, Alvarez, who has generally handled designated hitter duties, is hammering all pitching and has added length to the lineup. The 22-year-old Cuban might not have the bulk plate appearances to impress voters, but this looks like the top rookie season. -- Eric Karabell

Minnesota Twins

2019 record: 76-48

Week 19 ranking: 5 Lefty Taylor Rogers saved two games in his first three big league seasons over 198 appearances. This season, thanks to the struggles and release of Blake Parker, the closing role has been mostly Rogers', and his performance will be key down the stretch. Perhaps right-hander Sergio Romo, acquired recently in trade, will see chances too. Rogers has made strides in strikeout rate this season, but, as with many others, home runs have become an issue, especially to right-handed hitters. Still, in a bullpen that has sputtered of late, Rogers needs to continue to thrive. -- Karabell

Cleveland Indians

2019 record: 74-51

Week 19 ranking: 4 Perhaps just as important as keeping up with the Twins, despite a tougher schedule, the Indians need the starting pitching depth to be able to hang with MLB's elite. Corey Kluber just went to the minors for a rehab assignment, and for the Indians to avoid having to count on both Zach Plesac (5.32 FIP) and Adam Plutko (6.09), they need the former Cy Young winner to show that he has healed from his non-displaced ulna fracture to round out a front three with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger. -- Christina Kahrl

Oakland Athletics

2019 record: 71-53

Week 19 ranking: 9 Taking for granted that the Athletics' latest collection of pitching castoffs will continue to deliver on the mound, the player to watch down the stretch is Khris Davis. After hitting 113 home runs in the previous three seasons, the DH has just 17 so far this season while putting up a career-worst .288 wOBA, and since June 19, he has hit just one home run in 165 plate appearances (to go with an unemployable .232 wOBA). The A's bid for a wild card or even catching the Astros needs all the help it can get; a return to form from Davis would be huge. -- Kahrl

Tampa Bay Rays

2019 record: 73-52

Week 19 ranking: 6 The Rays continue to mix and match a bevy of arms in pitching roles of varying durations. But as they hope to field a full and mostly healthy rotation before the postseason arrives, the one stable component has been Charlie Morton. In his first 11 seasons, the 35-year-old Morton topped out at 171⅔ innings pitched in 2011. He's 15⅔ innings away from that total already, with six weeks left in the season. The Rays are locked in a tight battle for a playoff spot and need Morton's continued stability. But they also need him fresh for October, beginning with a possible wild-card game start. For Morton, he's chasing an ERA title and a possible Cy Young Award. -- Bradford Doolittle

Washington Nationals

2019 record: 67-56

Week 19 ranking: 11 Right now, it has to be Max Scherzer, who is still on the injured list with a back strain and has made one start since July 6. That start on July 25 landed him back on the injured list, so Scherzer is going to fall short of 30 starts for the first time in his career. If he can make six or seven starts and pitch like he had been -- 2.41 ERA, 189 strikeouts in 134⅓ innings (Jacob deGrom just passed him for the NL strikeout lead) -- the Nationals' playoff odds obviously improve. -- Schoenfield

Chicago Cubs

2019 record: 66-58

Week 19 ranking: 8 Jon Lester recently referred to himself as the Cubs' weak link in the starting rotation. To be sure, he has suffered through more inconsistency this season than we're used to seeing from one of MLB's top lefties over the past decade-plus. Chicago has enough rotation depth to win the NL Central, or a wild-card spot, even if Lester continues on his up-and-down trajectory. However, it's hard to imagine the Cubs' playoff shot being maximized if Lester is not a key part of the equation, considering his 2.51 ERA over a staggering 154 career postseason innings. Chicago needs Lester to string together some quality starts to finish the season. -- Doolittle

St. Louis Cardinals

2019 record: 65-57

Week 19 ranking: 14 Plenty of things have gone right for the Cardinals as they try to win this year's NL Central title, but one thing that has not is stability atop the lineup. The Cardinals' .308 OBP from their Nos. 1 and 2 hitters combined this season ranks 27th out of 30 teams, so this team could sorely stand to see veteran Matt Carpenter rebound and reclaim one of those lineup slots. -- Tristan H. Cockcroft

Boston Red Sox

2019 record: 67-59

Week 19 ranking: 12 With Chris Sale scheduled to talk about his elbow with Dr. James Andrews on Monday, it seems there might not be much of Sale to watch going forward. As such, we'll cast our eyes toward Rafael Devers to see if he can finish one of the best age-22 seasons ever. He's already the first Red Sox player since Ted Williams in 1941 with 100 runs and 100 RBIs in his age-22 or younger season. Also, Devers leads the league in hits (167), RBIs (101) and total bases (300). The only player to do that in his age-22 season was Ty Cobb in 1909, and that was before RBIs became an official stat. -- Steve Richards

New York Mets

2019 record: 64-60

Week 19 ranking: 10 Leadoff hitter and All-Star Jeff McNeil should not miss considerable time with a hamstring injury, but the team is already feeling his absence and longing for his return. McNeil still has a good chance to win the NL batting title, and we cannot help but notice his added power since the All-Star break. McNeil hit seven home runs in 318 plate appearances before the break, and he has mashed eight blasts in 124 PAs since. It is clear that the Mets were not aware what they had in McNeil, who surprised them as a rookie and forced his way into regular play this season, and if a playoff run is coming, they need him leading the lineup. -- Karabell

Philadelphia Phillies

2019 record: 64-60

Week 19 ranking: 16 Catcher J.T. Realmuto easily leads all Phillies position players in WAR, as not only has his bat heated up since the All-Star break but also defensively he has no peers in throwing out potential base stealers. Realmuto never won a Gold Glove Award in his Miami years, but that could change in 2019. At the plate, he should reach career bests in home runs, RBIs, walks and potentially OPS, as manager Gabe Kapler has moved him up in an inconsistent lineup. Bryce Harper gets most of the attention, but Realmuto's role might be just as important. -- Karabell ICYMI: Arrieta to have season-ending surgery

Milwaukee Brewers

2019 record: 64-60

Week 19 ranking: 13 The recent recurrence of back trouble for Christian Yelich was frightening for Brewers fans, but he's back and mashing, so for now, all is well. You hate to put even more on the shoulders of the reigning NL MVP, but it's looking more and more apparent that the Brewers aren't going to have a playoff-caliber pitching staff this season. Every time they seem to have plugged a leak, another spout appears. If Milwaukee is going to return to October, it needs Yelich to play at the level he has been for more than a year, which is that of a Triple Crown contender. That isn't an easy pace for anyone to maintain. -- Doolittle

Arizona Diamondbacks

2019 record: 62-63

Week 19 ranking: 15 The D-backs have largely downplayed the significance of Robbie Ray's back injury, which has him on the injured list. It will be interesting to see what he looks like when he returns, as the lefty still hasn't harnessed the elite stuff he flashes to become a legit top-of-the-rotation starter. With Zack Greinke in Houston, that role is vacant in Arizona, and with Ray a potential free agent after the 2020 season, the clock is ticking. -- Richards

San Francisco Giants

2019 record: 63-62

Week 19 ranking: 19 Buster Posey has spoiled us for so long that it's important to remember that his coming back from the hip injury that ended his 2018 season early was no small thing. In July, the best catcher of his generation started hitting something like the Posey of old (.336 wOBA), but he has lost ground since. If that guy is still there, the Giants could take their best shot at earning an October extension to Bruce Bochy's going-away party with a trip to the postseason. -- Kahrl

Cincinnati Reds

2019 record: 58-65

Week 19 ranking: 17 The Reds still find themselves on the periphery of the NL playoff race, but if they're to close the gap in the NL Central or wild-card hunt, they'll need much more consistently good outings from their big deadline acquisition, Trevor Bauer. Bauer was 35-of-51 converting quality starts, with a 2.94 ERA for the Indians between 2018 and 2019, but in three starts for the Reds, he has just one quality start, and his ERA is an unsightly 7.31. -- Cockcroft

Texas Rangers

2019 record: 60-64

Week 19 ranking: 18 Hunter Pence was scrambling for a job last offseason, and with good reason, considering his production (or lack thereof) in 2018. He had been a revelation the first half of the season, but then he missed a month with a groin injury. Since returning July 16, he hasn't been quite as good -- .293/.354/.453 with just three homers in 23 games. Can Pence crank it up the rest of the way to assure himself of a less stressful offseason this winter? -- Richards

Los Angeles Angels

2019 record: 62-64

Week 19 ranking: 20 Mike Trout is the team's unquestioned MVP and probably in the AL as well (again). If the Angels are going to make an unlikely playoff run, they will need a healthy Andrelton Simmons providing runs and saving them at shortstop. Simmons -- serving a second injured list stint this season, this time for an ankle injury -- is on pace for the lowest WAR of his career. He provided 13.2 WAR the past two seasons and is at 1.5 WAR today. The Angels' pitching has been unreliable and terrible, but better defense and contact hitting from Simmons would greatly help. -- Karabell

San Diego Padres

2019 record: 58-65

Week 19 ranking: 21 Plenty of young Padres will get a chance to audition for 2020 roles down the stretch, but there's perhaps no individual who should get a greater opportunity than disappointing-to-this-point Manuel Margot, who started picking up starts in the leadoff slot following the injury to Fernando Tatis Jr. With the Padres' outfield packed, how Margot finishes the year will have plenty to say about his 2020 role with the team. Is he part of their future, more of a backup or a potential trade chip? -- Cockcroft

Toronto Blue Jays

2019 record: 52-75

Week 19 ranking: 24 This might be cheating, but when considering what's worth watching for the Blue Jays over the final six weeks, it's hard to move beyond the firm of Bichette, Biggio and Guerrero. Their development will go a long way in determining the Jays' future. The early returns are solid, particularly for Bo Bichette (180 OPS+) and Vlad Jr. Cavan Biggio has struggled to make contact (82 K's in 240 ABs) but has shown some pop (10 homers) and speed (nine steals). -- Richards

Colorado Rockies

2019 record: 57-67

Week 19 ranking: 22 Four victories at Coors Field the past week probably won't be enough to propel the Rockies back into the NL playoff race, but whether contenders or pretenders, they'll want to get a long look at Ryan McMahon, their potential starting second baseman in 2020, down the stretch. He finally has begun to pick up starts against left-handers, grabbing seven of the team's 10 at the position since the All-Star break, and has hit five home runs in the past week. -- Cockcroft

Chicago White Sox

2019 record: 55-68

Week 19 ranking: 23 Will the White Sox call up Luis Robert for the stretch run? We'll find out soon. While we can debate the merits of starting Robert's service time clock, there is no debate about whether he's the best center fielder in the Chicago organization. His numbers this season have shown a mastery of every level of the minors. The ultimate decision from general manager Rick Hahn will give us an early glimpse of just how hard the White Sox are going to push for contention in 2020. Because if the plan is to shift into winning mode, then giving Roberts a start at learning and adjusting to big league pitchers is the most worthy goal of the last few weeks on the South Side. -- Doolittle

Pittsburgh Pirates

2019 record: 51-72

Week 19 ranking: 26 With 2020 now firmly in the Pirates' sights, expect them to take a much longer look at Mitch Keller -- their top prospect and one of the very best pitching prospects in the game at the season's onset -- over the next six weeks. Keller posted a 3.56 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 103⅔ innings for Triple-A Indianapolis at the time of his most recent recall and has a strong combination of mid-90s fastball and curveball that could make him a staff ace. -- Cockcroft

Seattle Mariners

2019 record: 52-73

Week 19 ranking: 25 Well, given that there isn't much interest here, let's go with Felix Hernandez in what likely will be his final month with the Mariners. He should make one final rehab start on Monday in Tacoma and then rejoin the Mariners in Seattle on Saturday. Let's hope for some final King Felix moments if this is indeed the end of the line in Seattle. -- Schoenfield

Miami Marlins

2019 record: 45-78

Week 19 ranking: 28 Three of the four players received from the Brewers in the Yelich deal are on the roster, but while Jordan Yamamoto and Isan Diaz are making their first impressions, it's up to Lewis Brinson to show one thing the rest of the way, measured any way you care to frame it: growth. His rookie season in 2018 was a disaster (.248 wOBA), but he has been worse this year (.206) when he hasn't been in the minors. While Yelich vies for a second straight MVP award in Milwaukee, it's on Brinson to fend off any lingering regret over the trade by demonstrating that he at least belongs in the Marlins' lineup. -- Kahrl

Kansas City Royals

2019 record: 44-80

Week 19 ranking: 27 Slugger Jorge Soler is finally putting up the kind of numbers envisioned for him ever since he signed with the Cubs out of Cuba. He's a cinch to break the Royals' team home run record, which is the 38 dingers hit by Mike Moustakas in 2017. More important for the rebuilding Royals is for the streaky Soler to produce consistently down the stretch and give them confidence that he can be a lineup anchor going forward -- or a key trade piece over the winter. Soler has one season left on his original Cubs deal after this season -- for just $4.7 million. -- Doolittle

Baltimore Orioles

2019 record: 39-85

Week 19 ranking: 29 Can Anthony Santander earn a spot in the Orioles' outfield for 2020? Since his June call-up, the 24-year-old Venezuelan has been pretty much an everyday player and has fared well, with a .286/.325/.484 slash line, 11 homers, a 113 OPS+ and 1.6 WAR. With Baltimore's realistic expectations for next year (and the next few years) more about respectability than contention, Santander has a chance to show that he can be a fit. -- Richards