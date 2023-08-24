Max Holloway looks to remain in men's featherweight title contention as he faces the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Singapore on Saturday (8 a.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 5 a.m. ET on ESPN+).

Holloway, ranked No. 2 in ESPN's divisional rankings, beat Arnold Allen by unanimous decision in April. Jung, unranked by ESPN, challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the division title in his last bout in April 2022 and lost by fourth-round knockout.

Brett Okamoto spoke to retired UFC welterweight Dan Hardy to get his perspective on the fight. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Men's featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung