Former heavyweight title challenger Ciryl Gane returns to the Octagon in his home country to take on rising contender Serghei Spivac in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Paris on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

Gane, ranked No. 3 in ESPN's divisional rankings, is coming off a loss to Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March. Spivac, ranked No. 7, enters the fight riding a three-fight win streak. He finished his opponents (Derrick Lewis, Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy) in each of those bouts.

Marc Raimondi spoke to Main Street Boxing and Muay Thai coach Bob Perez to get his perspective on the UFC main event. Perez coaches UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, who fought and lost to both Gane and Spivac. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac