UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will defend her title in a rematch against former champ Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 7 p.m. on ESPN+).

Grasso, No. 3 in ESPN's women's pound-for-pound rankings, beat Shevchenko to claim the title at UFC 285 in March. Shevchenko, who is just ahead of Grasso in the P4P rankings, was on a nine-fight win streak before losing to Grasso.

Marc Raimondi spoke to UFC strawweight Angela Hill to get her perspective on the UFC main event and women's flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield offered her analysis to Jeff Wagenheim. ESPN betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Women's flyweight title fight: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko