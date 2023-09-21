Rafael Fiziev looks to get back in the win column when he takes on fellow lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot in the main event at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

Fiziev, ranked No. 7 in ESPN's divisional rankings, lost to Justin Gaethje by majority decision at UFC 286 in March. Prior to the loss, Fiziev was on a six-fight winning streak. Gamrot, ranked just behind Fiziev, enters the fight following a split decision win over Jalin Turner at UFC 285.

Also on Saturday, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen puts his title on the line against Fabian Edwards in the main event at Bellator 299 at 3Arena in Dublin.

Eblen, ESPN's No. 8-ranked middleweight, is undefeated (13-0) with his most recent win coming via unanimous decision over Anatoly Tokov at Bellator 290 in February. Edwards, the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, is unranked by ESPN. Edwards enters the matchup riding a three-fight win streak that includes wins over former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Factory X MMA coach Marc Montoya to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the two fight cards.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot