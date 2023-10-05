Bellator MMA will host its 300th event this weekend, with a fight card that will be headlined by three title fights. Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagamdov, women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg and women's flyweight champ Liz Carmouche will all defend their belts on the event's main card at Bellator 300 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Saturday night.

Nurmagomedov, who holds an undefeated professional record (17-0), will face Brent Primus in the main event. Carmouche, ranked No. 6 in ESPN's divisional rankings, takes on former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. Cyborg, who recently fell out of ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings due to inactivity, will fight challenger Cat Zingano.

Also on Saturday night, UFC lightweight contenders Grant Dawson and Bobby Green go head-to-head in the main event at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

Marc Raimondi spoke to Fight Ready MMA coach Santino DeFranco to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the UFC fight card. Parker also gives his top picks for the Bellator 300 fight card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Best bets for Bellator 300:

Lightweight: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus