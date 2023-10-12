Open Extended Reactions

Sodiq Yusuff makes his first appearance in a UFC main event when he takes on Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

Yusuff (13-2) enters the fight on a two-fight win streak and currently ranked No.11 in the UFC's featherweight rankings. His last win was a first-round submission over Don Shainis last October. Barboza (23-11) ended a two-fight losing streak in April with a first-round knockout win over Billy Quarantillo.

Brett Okamoto spoke to UFC featherweight Dan Ige to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza