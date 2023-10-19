Open Extended Reactions

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line in a rematch against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in the main event at UFC 294 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+).

Makhachev, ranked No. 2 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, has not fought since his last title defense against Volkanovski at UFC 284 in February. Volkanovski, ESPN's No. 1 P4P fighter, took this fight on short notice after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw due to injury. Volkanovksi beat Yair Rodriguez by third-round TKO to retain the 145-pound title at UFC 290 in July.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman moves up to middleweight to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a No. 1 contender fight for a shot at 185-pound champion Sean Strickland. Usman, who also took the fight on short notice after Paulo Costa had to withdraw following surgery, enters the fight following back-to-back title fight losses to Leon Edwards. Chimaev has yet to fight this year. His last fight was a first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in September 2022.

ESPN MMA analyst Megan Anderson gives her perspective on the UFC 294 main and co-main events. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Lightweight title fight: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski