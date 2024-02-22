Expert picks and best bets: Who do bettors favor in PFL vs. Bellator and UFC Mexico City?

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday is a big global day in MMA, with the UFC in Mexico City and the PFL in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its PFL champions vs. Bellator champions event.

Mexico's own Brandon Moreno (21-7-2), a former UFC men's flyweight champion, headlines the UFC event against Brandon Royval (15-7) at Mexico City Arena (ESPN+, main card at 10 p.m. ET, prelims at 7 p.m.).

In Saudi Arabia, the PFL vs. Bellator card (ESPN+ PPV at 3 p.m. ET, ESPNews/ESPN+ prelims at 12:30 p.m.) is headlined by two bouts pitting two reigning champs against each other: PFL's Renan Ferreira (12-3) against Bellator's Ryan Bader (31-7) in the heavyweight main event, with a middleweight co-main of PFL light heavyweight champ Impa Kasanganay (15-3) against Bellator middleweight king Johnny Eblen (14-0). In addition, several other current and former champs are on the PFL card.

Marc Raimondi spoke to Xtreme Couture MMA coach Eric Nicksick to get his perspective on the two main events. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the UFC and PFL fights.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

PFL vs. Bellator heavyweight: Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader