UFC Fight Night: Expert picks, best bets for Rozenstruik-Gaziev

Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday night (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+).

Rozenstruik (13-5) lost to Jailton Almeida via first-round submission in his last fight at UFC Fight Night in May 2023. He has lost three of his previous four bouts. Gaziev (12-0) will be in just his second fight in the Octagon after earning a UFC contract on Season 7 of "Dana White's Contender Series" last September.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Xtreme Couture MMA coach Eric Nicksick to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev