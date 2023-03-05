Current MMA champions

Open Extended Reactions

Mixed martial arts champions come in all sizes -- from heavyweights up to 265 pound, to atomweights at 105 pounds. They come from all around the world -- from Australia to Brazil to Cleveland to Dagestan. They fight for organizations ranging from the UFC, the biggest fight promotion in the world, to Bellator and the PFL, as well as Asian powerhouse One Championship and Japan's Rizin, and the all-women fight organization Invicta FC.

Here are the champions from all of those promotions.

Click here for a look at the current and all-time UFC champions.

To keep up with current fights, go to the MMA schedule page.

HEAVYWEIGHT (265 pounds and under)

UFC: Jon Jones

Bellator: Ryan Bader

PFL: Ante Delija

One: Anatoly Malykhin

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)

UFC: Alex Pereira

Bellator: Vadim Nemkov

PFL: Rob Wilkinson

One: Anatoly Malykhin

Rizin: Vacant

MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)

UFC: Sean Strickland

Bellator: Johnny Eblen

One: Reinier de Ridder

WELTERWEIGHT (170)

UFC: Leon Edwards

Bellator: Jason Jackson

PFL: Sadibou Sy

One: Christian Lee

LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

UFC: Islam Makhachev

Bellator: Usman Nurmagomedov

PFL: Olivier Aubin-Mercier

One: Christian Lee

Rizin: Roberto de Souza

MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

UFC: Alexander Volkanovski

Bellator: Patricio Freire

PFL: Brendan Loughnane

One: Tang Kai

Rizin: Vugar Karamov

MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

UFC: Sean O'Malley

Bellator: Patchy Mix

One: Fabricio Andrade

Rizin: Juan Archuleta

MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

UFC: Alexandre Pantoja

One: Demetrious Johnson

Rizin: Vacant

MEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

One: Jarred Brooks

WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

UFC: Vacant

Bellator: Cris Cyborg

PFL: Vacant

Invicta: Vacant

WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

UFC: Vacant

Invicta: Talita Bernardo

WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

UFC: Alexa Grasso

Bellator: Liz Carmouche

Invicta: Vacant

WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

UFC: Zhang Weili

One: Xiong Jing Nan

Invicta: Danni McCormack

SUPER ATOMWEIGHT (108)

Rizin: Seika Izawa

ATOMWEIGHT (105)

One: Stamp Fairtex

Invicta: Rayanne dos Santos