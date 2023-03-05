        <
        >

          Current MMA champions

            Mar 5, 2023, 03:08 AM ET

            Mixed martial arts champions come in all sizes -- from heavyweights up to 265 pound, to atomweights at 105 pounds. They come from all around the world -- from Australia to Brazil to Cleveland to Dagestan. They fight for organizations ranging from the UFC, the biggest fight promotion in the world, to Bellator and the PFL, as well as Asian powerhouse One Championship and Japan's Rizin, and the all-women fight organization Invicta FC.

            Here are the champions from all of those promotions.

            Click here for a look at the current and all-time UFC champions.

            To keep up with current fights, go to the MMA schedule page.

            HEAVYWEIGHT (265 pounds and under)

            UFC: Jon Jones
            Bellator: Ryan Bader
            PFL: Ante Delija
            One: Anatoly Malykhin

            LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)

            UFC: Alex Pereira
            Bellator: Vadim Nemkov
            PFL: Rob Wilkinson
            One: Anatoly Malykhin
            Rizin: Vacant

            MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)

            UFC: Sean Strickland
            Bellator: Johnny Eblen
            One: Reinier de Ridder

            WELTERWEIGHT (170)

            UFC: Leon Edwards
            Bellator: Jason Jackson
            PFL: Sadibou Sy
            One: Christian Lee

            LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

            UFC: Islam Makhachev
            Bellator: Usman Nurmagomedov
            PFL: Olivier Aubin-Mercier
            One: Christian Lee
            Rizin: Roberto de Souza

            MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

            UFC: Alexander Volkanovski
            Bellator: Patricio Freire
            PFL: Brendan Loughnane
            One: Tang Kai
            Rizin: Vugar Karamov

            MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

            UFC: Sean O'Malley
            Bellator: Patchy Mix
            One: Fabricio Andrade
            Rizin: Juan Archuleta

            MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

            UFC: Alexandre Pantoja
            One: Demetrious Johnson
            Rizin: Vacant

            MEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

            One: Jarred Brooks

            WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

            UFC: Vacant
            Bellator: Cris Cyborg
            PFL: Vacant
            Invicta: Vacant

            WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

            UFC: Vacant
            Invicta: Talita Bernardo

            WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

            UFC: Alexa Grasso
            Bellator: Liz Carmouche
            Invicta: Vacant

            WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

            UFC: Zhang Weili
            One: Xiong Jing Nan
            Invicta: Danni McCormack

            SUPER ATOMWEIGHT (108)

            Rizin: Seika Izawa

            ATOMWEIGHT (105)

            One: Stamp Fairtex
            Invicta: Rayanne dos Santos