Current MMA champions

Mixed martial arts champions come in all sizes -- from heavyweights up to 265 pound, to atomweights at 105 pounds. They come from all around the world -- from Australia to Brazil to Cleveland to Dagestan. They fight for organizations ranging from the UFC, the biggest fight promotion in the world, to Bellator and the PFL, as well as Asian powerhouse One Championship and Japan's Rizin, and the all-women fight organization Invicta FC.
Here are the champions from all of those promotions.
HEAVYWEIGHT (265 pounds and under)
UFC: Jon Jones
Bellator: Ryan Bader
PFL: Ante Delija
One: Anatoly Malykhin
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)
UFC: Alex Pereira
Bellator: Vadim Nemkov
PFL: Rob Wilkinson
One: Anatoly Malykhin
Rizin: Vacant
MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)
UFC: Sean Strickland
Bellator: Johnny Eblen
One: Reinier de Ridder
WELTERWEIGHT (170)
UFC: Leon Edwards
Bellator: Jason Jackson
PFL: Sadibou Sy
One: Christian Lee
LIGHTWEIGHT (155)
UFC: Islam Makhachev
Bellator: Usman Nurmagomedov
PFL: Olivier Aubin-Mercier
One: Christian Lee
Rizin: Roberto de Souza
MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)
UFC: Alexander Volkanovski
Bellator: Patricio Freire
PFL: Brendan Loughnane
One: Tang Kai
Rizin: Vugar Karamov
MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)
UFC: Sean O'Malley
Bellator: Patchy Mix
One: Fabricio Andrade
Rizin: Juan Archuleta
MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)
UFC: Alexandre Pantoja
One: Demetrious Johnson
Rizin: Vacant
MEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)
One: Jarred Brooks
WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)
UFC: Vacant
Bellator: Cris Cyborg
PFL: Vacant
Invicta: Vacant
WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)
UFC: Vacant
Invicta: Talita Bernardo
WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)
UFC: Alexa Grasso
Bellator: Liz Carmouche
Invicta: Vacant
WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)
UFC: Zhang Weili
One: Xiong Jing Nan
Invicta: Danni McCormack
SUPER ATOMWEIGHT (108)
Rizin: Seika Izawa
ATOMWEIGHT (105)
One: Stamp Fairtex
Invicta: Rayanne dos Santos