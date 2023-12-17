Current and all-time UFC champions

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC began in 1993 with fighters of all sizes competing against each other. Four years later, UFC 12 introduced weight classes: heavyweight, for fighters 200 pounds and above, and lightweight, for those 199 pounds and under. That night in Dothan, Alabama, Mark Coleman needed less than three minutes to defeat Dan Severn by a neck crank to becomes the promotion's first heavyweight champion -- its first champion, period.

Today, there 12 weight divisions in the UFC -- eight for men, four for women. Below are the current UFC champions in each weight division.

Click here for the current champions in all of the major fight promotions: Bellator MMA, One Championship, PFL, Rizin and Invicta FC, in addition to the UFC.

All-time UFC champions by division:

Heavyweight | Light heavyweight

Middleweight | Welterweight

Lightweight | Men's featherweight

Men's bantamweight | Men's flyweight

Women's featherweight

Women's bantamweight

Women's flyweight

Strawweight

Jon Jones

• Won title: March 4, 2023

• Outcome: Sub1 over Ciryl Gane (UFC 285)

• Defenses: 0

Alex Pereira

• Won title: Nov. 11, 2023

• Outcome: TKO2 over Jirí Procházka (UFC 295)

• Defenses: 0

Sean Strickland

• Won title: Sept. 9, 2023

• Outcome: UD over Israel Adesanya (UFC 293)

• Defenses: 0

Leon Edwards

• Won title: Aug. 20, 2022

• Outcome: KO5 over Kamaru Usman (UFC 278)

• Defenses: 2

Islam Makhachev

• Won title: Oct. 22, 2022

• Outcome: Sub2 over Charles Oliveira (UFC 280)

• Defenses: 2

Alexander Volkanovski

• Won title: Dec. 14, 2019

• Outcome: UD over Max Holloway (UFC 245)

• Defenses: 5

Sean O'Malley

• Won title: Aug. 19, 2023

• Outcome: TKO2 over Aljamain Sterling (UFC 292)

• Defenses: 0

Alexandre Pantoja

• Won title: July 8, 2023

• Outcome: SD over Brandon Moreno (UFC 290)

• Defenses: 1

Title is vacant

Title is vacant

Alexa Grasso

• Won title: March 4, 2023

• Outcome: Sub4 over Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 285)

• Defenses: 1

Zhang Weili

• Won title: Nov. 12, 2022

• Outcome: Sub2 over Carla Esparza (UFC 281)

• Defenses: 1