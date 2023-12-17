        <
          Current and all-time UFC champions

          Alexander Volkanovski is the longest-reigning UFC champion, with five title defenses since winning the featherweight belt in 2019. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
            Dec 17, 2023, 03:37 PM ET

            The UFC began in 1993 with fighters of all sizes competing against each other. Four years later, UFC 12 introduced weight classes: heavyweight, for fighters 200 pounds and above, and lightweight, for those 199 pounds and under. That night in Dothan, Alabama, Mark Coleman needed less than three minutes to defeat Dan Severn by a neck crank to becomes the promotion's first heavyweight champion -- its first champion, period.

            Today, there 12 weight divisions in the UFC -- eight for men, four for women. Below are the current UFC champions in each weight division.

            Click here for the current champions in all of the major fight promotions: Bellator MMA, One Championship, PFL, Rizin and Invicta FC, in addition to the UFC.

            All-time UFC champions by division:
            Heavyweight | Light heavyweight
            Middleweight | Welterweight
            Lightweight | Men's featherweight
            Men's bantamweight | Men's flyweight
            Women's featherweight
            Women's bantamweight
            Women's flyweight
            Strawweight

            Heavyweight (Up to 265 pounds)

            Jon Jones
            Won title: March 4, 2023
            Outcome: Sub1 over Ciryl Gane (UFC 285)
            Defenses: 0

            Light heavyweight

            Alex Pereira
            Won title: Nov. 11, 2023
            Outcome: TKO2 over Jirí Procházka (UFC 295)
            Defenses: 0

            Middleweight (185)

            Sean Strickland
            Won title: Sept. 9, 2023
            Outcome: UD over Israel Adesanya (UFC 293)
            Defenses: 0

            Welterweight (170)

            Leon Edwards
            Won title: Aug. 20, 2022
            Outcome: KO5 over Kamaru Usman (UFC 278)
            Defenses: 2

            Lightweight (155)

            Islam Makhachev
            Won title: Oct. 22, 2022
            Outcome: Sub2 over Charles Oliveira (UFC 280)
            Defenses: 2

            Men's featherweight (145)

            Alexander Volkanovski
            Won title: Dec. 14, 2019
            Outcome: UD over Max Holloway (UFC 245)
            Defenses: 5

            Men's bantamweight (135)

            Sean O'Malley
            Won title: Aug. 19, 2023
            Outcome: TKO2 over Aljamain Sterling (UFC 292)
            Defenses: 0

            Men's flyweight (125)

            Alexandre Pantoja
            Won title: July 8, 2023
            Outcome: SD over Brandon Moreno (UFC 290)
            Defenses: 1

            Women's featherweight (145)

            Title is vacant

            Women's bantamweight (135)

            Title is vacant

            Women's flyweight (125)

            Alexa Grasso
            Won title: March 4, 2023
            Outcome: Sub4 over Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 285)
            Defenses: 1

            Strawweight (115)

            Zhang Weili
            Won title: Nov. 12, 2022
            Outcome: Sub2 over Carla Esparza (UFC 281)
            Defenses: 1