Sean O'Malley pulled off an upset Saturday at UFC 292. He upset the balance of power in the men's bantamweight division.

By knocking out Aljamain Sterling, who at the time was the champ and also No. 1 in the ESPN divisional rankings, O'Malley earned himself a jump to the top spot from his previous position at No. 4. Sterling drops down just one spot, as do Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo.

UFC 292 also featured a strawweight title fight, and the victory by champion Zhang Weili did not affect the rankings, because Zhang already was No. 1. But the 115-pound division did see some movement, as Tatiana Suarez jumped three spots to No. 5 on the strength of her finish of former champ Jessica Andrade earlier this month.

Note: Results are current; rankings as of Aug. 22. To be eligible for the rankings, a fighter must have competed over the past 12 months or must have an upcoming fight booked. Fighters who have been dropped for inactivity can be reinstated only after they compete.

Jon Jones let everyone know who's No. 1 at UFC 285. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

HEAVYWEIGHT (up to 265 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC

Last: W (Sub1) Ciryl Gane, March 4, 2023

Next: Nov. 11 vs. Stipe Miocic

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-1

Last: W (TKO1) Curtis Blaydes, April 22, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 11-2

Last: L (Sub1) Jon Jones, March 4, 2023

Next: Sept. 2 vs. Serghei Spivac

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-4, 1 NC

Last: L (TKO1) Sergei Pavlovich, April 22, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 13-3

Last: W (TKO1) Marcin Tybura, July 22, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-5

Last: L (KO1) Sergei Pavlovich, Dec. 3, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-3

Last: W (Sub1) Derrick Lewis, Feb. 4, 2023

Next: Sept. 2 vs. Ciryl Gane

Promotion: UFC

Record: 36-10

Last: W (TKO1) Alexandr Romanov, March 11, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 31-7, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO1) Fedor Emelianenko, Feb. 4, 2023

Next: Oct. 7 vs. Linton Vassell

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-2

Last: W (SUB1) Jairzinho Rozenstruik, May 13, 2023

Next: TBD

Jamahal Hill became UFC light heavyweight champion in January 2023 but vacated the title six months later because of injury. Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (up to 205 pounds)

Promotion: UFC

Record: 12-1, 1 NC

Last: W (UD) Glover Teixeira, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 8-2

Last: W (SD) Jan Blachowicz, July 29, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 29-10-1

Last: L (SD) Alex Pereira, July 29, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-1-1

Last: D (SD) Jan Blachowicz, Dec. 10, 2022

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Johnny Walker

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 17-2, 1 NC

Last: W (UD) Yoel Romero, June 16, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 17-6, 1 NC

Last: W (SD) Phil Davis, June 16, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 30-9

Last: W (Sub1) Ryan Spann, March 11, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 21-7

Last: W (SD) Anthony Smith, May 13, 2023

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Promotion: UFC

Record: 36-18

Last: L (UD) Johnny Walker, May 13, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 24-7, 1 NC

Last: L (SD) Corey Anderson, June 16, 2023

Next: TBD

Israel Adesanya was the last man standing this time when he and Alex Pereira fought at UFC 287. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MIDDLEWEIGHT (up to 185 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 24-2

Last: W (TKO2) Alex Pereira, April 8, 2023

Next: Sept. 9 vs. Sean Strickland

Promotion: UFC

Record: 20-2

Last: W (TKO2) Robert Whittaker, July 8, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 24-7

Last: L (TKO2) Dricus Du Plessis, July 8, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-6

Last: W (UD) Marvin Vettori, June 17, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-7-1

Last: L (UD) Jared Cannonier, June 17, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-2

Last: W (UD) Luke Rockhold, Aug. 20, 2022

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 13-0

Last: W (UD) Anatoly Tokov, Feb. 4, 2023

Next: Sept. 23 vs. Fabian Edwards

Promotion: UFC

Record: 27-5

Last: W (TKO2) Abus Magomedov, July 1, 2023

Next: Sept. 9 vs. Israel Adesanya

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-9

Last: L (TKO2) Dricus Du Plessis, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 12-2

Last: L (UD) Marvin Vettori, March 18, 2023

Next: TBD

Leon Edwards successfully defended the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

WELTERWEIGHT (up to 170 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 21-3, 1 NC

Last: W (MD) Kamaru Usman, March 18, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 20-3

Last: L (MD) Leon Edwards, March 18, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-3, 1 NC

Last: W (UD) Gilbert Burns, May 6, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 12-0

Last: W (Sub1) Kevin Holland, Sept. 10, 2022

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Paulo Costa

Promotion: UFC

Record: 22-6

Last: L (UD) Belal Muhammad, May 6, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 27-0

Last: W (UD) Logan Storley, Feb. 25, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-0

Last: W (Sub3) Geoff Neal, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-6-1

Last: W (TKO4) Kevin Holland, Dec. 3, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-5

Last: L (Sub3) Shavkat Rakhmonov, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-1

Last: L (TKO2) Belal Muhammad, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: TBD

Justin Gaethje celebrates with the BMF belt after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. Josh Hedges/Getty Images

LIGHTWEIGHT (up to 155 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 23-1

Last: W (UD) Alexander Volkanovski, Feb. 11, 2023

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Charles Oliveira

Promotion: UFC

Record: 34-9, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO1) Beneil Dariush, June 10, 2023

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Islam Makhachev

Promotion: UFC

Record: 25-4

Last: W (KO2) Dustin Poirier, July 29, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 22-5-1

Last: L (TKO1) Charles Oliveira, June 10, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 29-8, 1 NC

Last: L (KO2) Justin Gaethje, July 29, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-8

Last: L (Sub3) Dustin Poirier, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 26-7

Last: L (MD) Justin Gaethje, March 18, 2023

Next: Sept. 23 vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Promotion: UFC

Record: 22-2, 1 NC

Last: W (SD) Jalin Turner, March 4, 2023

Next: Sept. 23 vs. Rafael Fiziev

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 10

Record: 20-3

Last: W (TKO3) Joaquim Silva, June 17, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 32-15

Last: L (UD) Vicente Luque, Aug. 12, 2023

Next: TBD

Ilia Topuria remained undefeated in June with his first top-10 victory. Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (up to 145 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 26-2

Last: W (TKO3) Yair Rodriguez, July 8, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 24-7

Last: W (UD) Arnold Allen, April 15, 2023

Next: Aug. 26 vs. Chan Sung Jung

Promotion: UFC interim champion

Record: 15-4, 1 NC

Last: L (TKO3) Alexander Volkanovski, July 8, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 35-7

Last: L (KO1) Chihiro Suzuki, July 30, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 20-1

Last: W (UD) Roberto de Souza, Dec. 31, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-0

Last: W (UD) Josh Emmett, June 24, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-4

Last: L (UD) Ilia Topuria, June 24, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-2

Last: L (UD) Max Holloway, April 15, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-7

Last: L (TKO2) Arnold Allen, Oct. 29, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-0

Last: W (UD) Diego Lopes, May 6, 2023

Next: TBD

Cory Sandhagen solidified his top-10 position with a win over Rob Font on Aug. 5. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (up to 135 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Previous ranking: 4

Record: 17-1, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO2) Aljamain Sterling, Aug. 19, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 1

Record: 23-4

Last: L (TKO2) Sean O'Malley, Aug. 19, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 2

Record: 16-4

Last: W (UD) Petr Yan, March 11, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 3

Record: 16-3

Last: L (SD) Aljamain Sterling, May 6, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-4

Last: W (UD) Rob Font, Aug. 5, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-5

Last: L (UD) Merab Dvalishvili, March 11, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 23-5

Last: W (UD) Patricio Freire, June 16, 2023

Next: TBD vs. Patchy Mix

Promotion: UFC

Record: 21-8-1

Last: W (UD) Pedro Munhoz, Aug. 19, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator interim champion

Record: 18-1

Last: W (KO1) Raufeon Stots, April 22, 2023

Next: TBD vs. Sergio Pettis

Promotion: UFC

Record: 20-7

Last: L (UD) Cory Sandhagen, Aug. 5, 2023

Next: TBD

Alexandre Pantoja became men's flyweight champion at UFC 290. Steve Marcus/Getty Images

MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (up to 125 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 26-5

Last: W (SD) Brandon Moreno, July 8, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 21-7-2

Last: L (SD) Alexandre Pantoja, July 8, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: One Championship champion

Record: 25-4-1

Last: W (UD) Adriano Moraes, May 5, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 21-3-1

Last: L (TKO3) Brandon Moreno, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-1

Last: W (SD) Kai Kara-France, June 3, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 24-11, 1 NC

Last: L (SD) Amir Albazi, June 3, 2023

Next: Sept. 10 vs. Manel Kape

Promotion: One Championship

Record: 20-5

Last: L (UD) Demetrious Johnson, May 5, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-6

Last: W (KO1) Matheus Nicolau, April 15, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-3-1

Last: L (KO1) Brandon Royval, April 15, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-6

Last: W (UD) David Dvorak, Dec. 17, 2022

Next: Sept. 10 vs. Kai Kara-France

Raquel Pennington has moved up to the top of the 135-pound rankings after Julianna Peña was deemed ineligible for inactivity. Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (up to 135 pounds)

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-8

Last: W (SD) Ketlen Vieira, Jan. 14, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-3

Last: W (UD) Pannie Kianzad, July 22, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-7

Last: L (Sub2) Mayra Bueno Silva, July 15, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-7

Last: L (UD) Amanda Nunes, June 10, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 14-6

Last: W (UD) Arlene Blencowe, April 21, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 8-3

Last: L (KO3) Irene Aldana, Sept. 10, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 10-2

Last: W (UD) Chelsea Chandler, July 15, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-7

Last: L (UD) Ketlen Vieira, July 22, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-5

Last: W (SD) Yana Santos, July 1, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-8, 1 NC

Last: L (SD) Karol Rosa, July 1, 2023

Next: TBD

Alexa Grasso became flyweight champion at UFC 285 by ending the long reign of Valentina Shevchenko. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (up to 125 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 16-3

Last: W (Sub4) Valentina Shevchenko, March 4, 2023

Next: Sept. 16 vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-4

Last: L (Sub4) Alexa Grasso, March 4, 2023

Next: Sept. 16. vs. Alexa Grasso

Promotion: UFC

Record: 10-1

Last: W (UD) Katlyn Chookagian, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: Sept. 2 vs. Rose Namajunas

Promotion: UFC

Record: 11-1

Last: W (Sub2) Jessica Andrade, Feb. 18, 2023

Next: Aug. 26 vs. Taila Santos

Promotion: UFC

Record: 24-12

Last: L (Sub2) Tatiana Suarez, Aug. 5, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 19-7

Last: W (Sub4) DeAnna Bennett, April 21, 2023

Next: Oct. 7 vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-5

Last: L (UD) Manon Fiorot, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-6

Last: L (UD) Jessica Andrade, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 12-2

Last: L (Sub2) Liz Carmouche, Dec. 9, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 21-9-1

Last: W (UD) Casey O'Neill, March 18, 2023

Next: TBD

Tatiana Suarez beat Jessica Andrade by submission at UFC Fight Night on Aug. 5. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

STRAWWEIGHT (up to 115 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 24-2

Last: W (UD) Amanda Lemos, Aug. 19, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-7

Last: L (Sub2) Zhang Weili, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 12-3-1

Last: L (UD) Zhang Weili, Aug. 19, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-3, 1 NC

Last: W (KO1) Jessica Andrade, May 6, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 8

Record: 11-0

Last: W (Sub2) Jessica Andrade, August 5, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 5

Record: 19-3

Last: W (UD) Marina Rodriguez, May 6, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 6

Record: 16-3-2

Last: L (UD) Virna Jandiroba, May 6, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 7

Record: 13-3

Last: W (UD) Angela Hill, May 20, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 13-2

Last: W (TKO2) Amanda Ribas, June 24, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 11-1

Last: W (SD) Michelle Waterson-Gomez, April 8, 2023

Next: TBD