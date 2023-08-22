Sean O'Malley takes advantage of a lunge from Aljamain Sterling to lay down a vicious counter, knocking out Sterling and claiming the bantamweight world title at UFC 292. (0:34)

Sean O'Malley was a star even before he stepped inside the Octagon this past Saturday in Boston. And with a thrilling TKO of Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 main event, O'Malley elevated himself in a glorious new way, becoming the men's bantamweight champion.

That accomplishment, and the big-punch manner in which he authored it 51 seconds into Round 2, has earned "Suga Sean" a spot in the ESPN men's pound-for-pound rankings.

O'Malley was not the only fighter to put on a performance in the past few days that was worthy of a rankings debut. On Friday in New York, Larissa Pacheco scored a 14-second knockout of Olena Kolesnyk in a PFL women's featherweight semifinal to move within one victory of becoming the first two-division PFL champ. Pacheco won last year's championship when the promotion's competition for women was held at lightweight.

Pacheco's blink-and-you-missed-it TKO earned her a spot in a ESPN women's pound-for-pound top 10 headed by Zhang Weili. The UFC strawweight champ went into the weekend at No. 1, and after her domination of Amanda Lemos at UFC 292, Zhang is now a unanimous choice for the top spot.

Note: Results are current; rankings as of Aug. 22. In order to be eligible for the rankings, a fighter must have competed over the past 12 months or must have an upcoming fight booked. Fighters who have been dropped for inactivity can be reinstated only after they compete.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

Sean O'Malley entered UFC 292 as a crowd favorite and exited as a crowd-favorite champion. Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

1. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight champion

Record: 26-2

Last: W (TKO3) Yair Rodriguez, July 8, 2023

Next: TBD

2. Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion

Record: 24-1

Last: W (UD) Alexander Volkanovski, Feb. 11, 2023

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Charles Oliveira

3. Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC

Last: W (Sub1) Ciryl Gane, March 4, 2023

Next: Nov. 11 vs. Stipe Miocic

4. Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion

Record: 24-2

Last: W (TKO2) Alex Pereira, April 8, 2023

Next: Sept. 9 vs. Sean Strickland

5. Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight champion

Record: 21-3, 1 NC

Last: W (MD) Kamaru Usman, March 18, 2023

Next: TBD

6. Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight

Record: 34-9, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO1) Beneil Dariush, June 10, 2023

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Islam Makhachev

7. Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight

Previous ranking: 8

Record: 20-3

Last: L (MD) Leon Edwards, March 18, 2023

Next: TBD

8. Alexandre Pantoja

UFC flyweight champion

Previous ranking: 9

Record: 26-5

Last: W (SD) Brandon Moreno, July 8, 2023

Next: TBD

UFC bantamweight champion

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 17-1, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO2) Aljamain Sterling, Aug. 19, 2023

Next: TBD

10. Aljamain Sterling

UFC bantamweight

Previous ranking: 7

Record: 22-4

Last: L (TKO2) Sean O'Malley, Aug. 19, 2023

Next: TBD

Other fighters receiving votes: Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Demetrious Johnson, Brandon Moreno and Alex Pereira.

How our panel voted

Brett Okamoto: 1. Alexander Volkanovski; 2. Islam Makhachev; 3. Jon Jones; 4. Israel Adesanya; 5. Leon Edwards; 6. Charles Oliveira; 7. Kamaru Usman; 8. Alexandre Pantoja; 9. Max Holloway; 10. Brandon Moreno.

Marc Raimondi: 1. Jones; 2. Makhachev; 3. Volkanovski; 4. Adesanya; 5. Edwards; 6. Oliveira; 7. Sean O'Malley; 8. Pantoja; 9. Usman; 10. Moreno.

Megan Anderson: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Jones; 3. Makhachev; 4. Adesanya; 5. Edwards; 6. Oliveira; 7. Usman; 8. Justin Gaethje; 9. Aljamain Sterling; 10. O'Malley.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Makhachev; 3. Jones; 4. Adesanya; 5. Edwards; 6. Oliveira; 7. Usman; 8. O'Malley; 9. Sterling; 10. Alex Pereira.

Eddie Maisonet III: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Makhachev; 3. Adesanya; 4. Jones; 5. Oliveira; 6. Edwards; 7. Usman; 8. Pantoja; 9. Demetrious Johnson; 10. Sterling.

Jeff Wagenheim: 1. Makhachev; 2. Volkanovski; 3. Jones; 4. Adesanya; 5. Edwards; 6. Oliveira; 7. Pantoja; 8. O'Malley; 9. Usman; 10. Sterling.

UFC strawweight champ Zhang Weili is now a unanimous choice as No. 1 among women. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

1. Zhang Weili

UFC strawweight champion

Record: 24-3

Last: W (UD) Amanda Lemos, Aug. 19, 2023

Next: TBD

2. Valentina Shevchenko

UFC flyweight

Record: 22-4

Last: L (Sub4) Alexa Grasso, March 4, 2023

Next: Sept. 16 vs. Alexa Grasso

3. Alexa Grasso

UFC flyweight champion

Record: 16-3

Last: W (Sub4) Valentina Shevchenko, March 4, 2023

Next: Sept. 16 vs. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Erin Blanchfield

UFC flyweight

Record: 11-1

Last: W (Sub2) Jessica Andrade, Feb. 18, 2023

Next: Aug. 26 vs Taila Santos

5. Carla Esparza

UFC strawweight

Record: 19-7

Last: L (Sub2) Zhang Weili, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

6. Yan Xiaonan

UFC strawweight

Record: 17-3

Last: W (KO1) Jessica Andrade, May 6, 2023

Next: TBD

7. Kayla Harrison

PFL lightweight

Record: 15-1

Last: L (UD) Larissa Pacheco, Nov. 25, 2022

Next: TBD

PFL lightweight champion

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 22-4

Last: W (TKO1) Olena Kolesnyk, Aug. 18, 2023

Next: Nov. 24 vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

UFC strawweight

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 10-0

Last: W (Sub2) Jessica Andrade, Aug. 5, 2023

Next: TBD

10. Seika Izawa

Rizin super atomweight champion

Previous ranking: 8

Record: 11-0

Last: W (Sub1) Claire Lopez, July 30, 2023

Next: TBD

Other fighters receiving votes: Liz Carmouche, Amanda Lemos, Raquel Pennington, Jessica Andrade, Manon Fiorot, Taila Santos and Mayra Bueno Silva.

How our panel voted

Brett Okamoto: 1. Zhang Weili; 2. Valentina Shevchenko; 3. Alexa Grasso; 4. Erin Blanchfield; 5. Tatiana Suarez; 6. Kayla Harrison; 7. Carla Esparza; 8. Jessica Andrade; 9. Larissa Pacheco; 10. Yan Xiaonan.

Marc Raimondi: 1. Zhang; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Grasso; 4. Blanchfield; 5. Esparza; 6. Yan; 7. Izawa; 8. Suarez; 9. Liz Carmouche; 10. Pacheco.

Megan Anderson: 1. Zhang; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Grasso; 4. Esparza; 5. Blanchfield; 6. Yan; 7. Raquel Pennington; 8. Manon Fiorot; 9. Taila Santos; 10. Mayra Bueno Silva.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi: 1. Zhang; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Grasso; 4. Harrison; 5. Esparza; 6. Blanchfield; 7. Yan; 8. Pacheco; 9. Andrade; 10. Carmouche.

Eddie Maisonet III: 1. Zhang; 2. Grasso; 3. Shevchenko; 4. Blanchfield; 5. Pacheco; 6. Lemos; 7. Harrison; 8. Izawa; 9. Carmouche; 10. Yan.

Jeff Wagenheim: 1. Zhang; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Grasso; 4. Blanchfield; 5. Esparza; 6. Yan; 7. Carmouche; 8. Izawa; 9. Suarez; 10. Pacheco.