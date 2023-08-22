        <
        >

          How sweet it is for Sean O'Malley: Men's pound-for-pound rankings are Suga-coated

          play
          Sean O'Malley KOs Aljamain Sterling to claim bantamweight title (0:34)

          Sean O'Malley takes advantage of a lunge from Aljamain Sterling to lay down a vicious counter, knocking out Sterling and claiming the bantamweight world title at UFC 292. (0:34)

          • ESPN
          Aug 22, 2023, 08:00 AM ET

          Sean O'Malley was a star even before he stepped inside the Octagon this past Saturday in Boston. And with a thrilling TKO of Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 main event, O'Malley elevated himself in a glorious new way, becoming the men's bantamweight champion.

          That accomplishment, and the big-punch manner in which he authored it 51 seconds into Round 2, has earned "Suga Sean" a spot in the ESPN men's pound-for-pound rankings.

          O'Malley was not the only fighter to put on a performance in the past few days that was worthy of a rankings debut. On Friday in New York, Larissa Pacheco scored a 14-second knockout of Olena Kolesnyk in a PFL women's featherweight semifinal to move within one victory of becoming the first two-division PFL champ. Pacheco won last year's championship when the promotion's competition for women was held at lightweight.

          Pacheco's blink-and-you-missed-it TKO earned her a spot in a ESPN women's pound-for-pound top 10 headed by Zhang Weili. The UFC strawweight champ went into the weekend at No. 1, and after her domination of Amanda Lemos at UFC 292, Zhang is now a unanimous choice for the top spot.

          For the ESPN divisional MMA rankings, click here.

          Note: Results are current; rankings as of Aug. 22. In order to be eligible for the rankings, a fighter must have competed over the past 12 months or must have an upcoming fight booked. Fighters who have been dropped for inactivity can be reinstated only after they compete.

          Men's pound-for-pound rankings

          1. Alexander Volkanovski

          UFC featherweight champion
          Record: 26-2
          Last: W (TKO3) Yair Rodriguez, July 8, 2023
          Next: TBD

          2. Islam Makhachev

          UFC lightweight champion
          Record: 24-1
          Last: W (UD) Alexander Volkanovski, Feb. 11, 2023
          Next: Oct. 21 vs. Charles Oliveira

          3. Jon Jones

          UFC heavyweight champion
          Record: 27-1, 1 NC
          Last: W (Sub1) Ciryl Gane, March 4, 2023
          Next: Nov. 11 vs. Stipe Miocic

          4. Israel Adesanya

          UFC middleweight champion
          Record: 24-2
          Last: W (TKO2) Alex Pereira, April 8, 2023
          Next: Sept. 9 vs. Sean Strickland

          5. Leon Edwards

          UFC welterweight champion
          Record: 21-3, 1 NC
          Last: W (MD) Kamaru Usman, March 18, 2023
          Next: TBD

          6. Charles Oliveira

          UFC lightweight
          Record: 34-9, 1 NC
          Last: W (TKO1) Beneil Dariush, June 10, 2023
          Next: Oct. 21 vs. Islam Makhachev

          7. Kamaru Usman

          UFC welterweight
          Previous ranking: 8
          Record: 20-3
          Last: L (MD) Leon Edwards, March 18, 2023
          Next: TBD

          8. Alexandre Pantoja

          UFC flyweight champion
          Previous ranking: 9
          Record: 26-5
          Last: W (SD) Brandon Moreno, July 8, 2023
          Next: TBD

          9. Sean O'Malley

          UFC bantamweight champion
          Previous ranking: Unranked
          Record: 17-1, 1 NC
          Last: W (TKO2) Aljamain Sterling, Aug. 19, 2023
          Next: TBD

          10. Aljamain Sterling

          UFC bantamweight
          Previous ranking: 7
          Record: 22-4
          Last: L (TKO2) Sean O'Malley, Aug. 19, 2023
          Next: TBD

          Other fighters receiving votes: Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Demetrious Johnson, Brandon Moreno and Alex Pereira.

          How our panel voted

          Brett Okamoto: 1. Alexander Volkanovski; 2. Islam Makhachev; 3. Jon Jones; 4. Israel Adesanya; 5. Leon Edwards; 6. Charles Oliveira; 7. Kamaru Usman; 8. Alexandre Pantoja; 9. Max Holloway; 10. Brandon Moreno.

          Marc Raimondi: 1. Jones; 2. Makhachev; 3. Volkanovski; 4. Adesanya; 5. Edwards; 6. Oliveira; 7. Sean O'Malley; 8. Pantoja; 9. Usman; 10. Moreno.

          Megan Anderson: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Jones; 3. Makhachev; 4. Adesanya; 5. Edwards; 6. Oliveira; 7. Usman; 8. Justin Gaethje; 9. Aljamain Sterling; 10. O'Malley.

          Carlos Contreras Legaspi: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Makhachev; 3. Jones; 4. Adesanya; 5. Edwards; 6. Oliveira; 7. Usman; 8. O'Malley; 9. Sterling; 10. Alex Pereira.

          Eddie Maisonet III: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Makhachev; 3. Adesanya; 4. Jones; 5. Oliveira; 6. Edwards; 7. Usman; 8. Pantoja; 9. Demetrious Johnson; 10. Sterling.

          Jeff Wagenheim: 1. Makhachev; 2. Volkanovski; 3. Jones; 4. Adesanya; 5. Edwards; 6. Oliveira; 7. Pantoja; 8. O'Malley; 9. Usman; 10. Sterling.

          Women's pound-for-pound rankings

          1. Zhang Weili

          UFC strawweight champion
          Record: 24-3
          Last: W (UD) Amanda Lemos, Aug. 19, 2023
          Next: TBD

          2. Valentina Shevchenko

          UFC flyweight
          Record: 22-4
          Last: L (Sub4) Alexa Grasso, March 4, 2023
          Next: Sept. 16 vs. Alexa Grasso

          3. Alexa Grasso

          UFC flyweight champion
          Record: 16-3
          Last: W (Sub4) Valentina Shevchenko, March 4, 2023
          Next: Sept. 16 vs. Valentina Shevchenko

          4. Erin Blanchfield

          UFC flyweight
          Record: 11-1
          Last: W (Sub2) Jessica Andrade, Feb. 18, 2023
          Next: Aug. 26 vs Taila Santos

          5. Carla Esparza

          UFC strawweight
          Record: 19-7
          Last: L (Sub2) Zhang Weili, Nov. 12, 2022
          Next: TBD

          6. Yan Xiaonan

          UFC strawweight
          Record: 17-3
          Last: W (KO1) Jessica Andrade, May 6, 2023
          Next: TBD

          7. Kayla Harrison

          PFL lightweight
          Record: 15-1
          Last: L (UD) Larissa Pacheco, Nov. 25, 2022
          Next: TBD

          8. Larissa Pacheco

          PFL lightweight champion
          Previous ranking: Unranked
          Record: 22-4
          Last: W (TKO1) Olena Kolesnyk, Aug. 18, 2023
          Next: Nov. 24 vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

          8. Tatiana Suarez

          UFC strawweight
          Previous ranking: Unranked
          Record: 10-0
          Last: W (Sub2) Jessica Andrade, Aug. 5, 2023
          Next: TBD

          10. Seika Izawa

          Rizin super atomweight champion
          Previous ranking: 8
          Record: 11-0
          Last: W (Sub1) Claire Lopez, July 30, 2023
          Next: TBD

          Other fighters receiving votes: Liz Carmouche, Amanda Lemos, Raquel Pennington, Jessica Andrade, Manon Fiorot, Taila Santos and Mayra Bueno Silva.

          How our panel voted

          Brett Okamoto: 1. Zhang Weili; 2. Valentina Shevchenko; 3. Alexa Grasso; 4. Erin Blanchfield; 5. Tatiana Suarez; 6. Kayla Harrison; 7. Carla Esparza; 8. Jessica Andrade; 9. Larissa Pacheco; 10. Yan Xiaonan.

          Marc Raimondi: 1. Zhang; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Grasso; 4. Blanchfield; 5. Esparza; 6. Yan; 7. Izawa; 8. Suarez; 9. Liz Carmouche; 10. Pacheco.

          Megan Anderson: 1. Zhang; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Grasso; 4. Esparza; 5. Blanchfield; 6. Yan; 7. Raquel Pennington; 8. Manon Fiorot; 9. Taila Santos; 10. Mayra Bueno Silva.

          Carlos Contreras Legaspi: 1. Zhang; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Grasso; 4. Harrison; 5. Esparza; 6. Blanchfield; 7. Yan; 8. Pacheco; 9. Andrade; 10. Carmouche.

          Eddie Maisonet III: 1. Zhang; 2. Grasso; 3. Shevchenko; 4. Blanchfield; 5. Pacheco; 6. Lemos; 7. Harrison; 8. Izawa; 9. Carmouche; 10. Yan.

          Jeff Wagenheim: 1. Zhang; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Grasso; 4. Blanchfield; 5. Esparza; 6. Yan; 7. Carmouche; 8. Izawa; 9. Suarez; 10. Pacheco.