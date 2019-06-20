Tape of the tales: Best backstory nuggets for UFC 239

Height? Reach? Who cares? Let's break down UFC 239 based purely on the best backstories from the main card.

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Jones: Jones swears he's not the same guy who got a DUI, had a hit-and-run car accident involving a pregnant woman and flunked two PED tests, all since 2012. Recently he has been volunteering at Albuquerque Boys & Girls Clubs with a clear message: Chase your dreams ... but don't make the same mistakes I have.

Santos: Before the Brazilian's UFC Halifax fight in 2017, Santos saw snow for the first time -- but the storm shut down the entire town. So Santos cut down to weight with no gym access and only room service to eat. Then he went out and won by TKO and got a performance of the night bonus.

Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

Nunes: Make sure you check out Nunes' Instagram page sometime -- The Lioness likes to show off her beloved stable (she has at least one cat, a dog and even a hedgehog­ named Veceslao) as regular co-stars.

Holm: At a 2015 boxing match, Holm met Jay-Z in a VIP room. When she turned and saw Beyonce, Holm became flustered and blurted out, "Hi, what is your name?" before apologizing. "Relax, it's fine," Beyonce replied.

Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Askren: In May, Askren got crushed by Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs in a charity wrestling match. But Askren's presence helped Beat the Streets, which supports youth wrestling in New York City, raise $1.3 million.

Masvidal: Masvidal has the skills of a UFC title contender and the diet of, um, not a UFC title contender? He has ice cream for breakfast and McDonald's every day until closer to fight time ... when he switches over to Taco Bell.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Blachowicz: The Adrenaline Prince keeps a fast pace in the Octagon ... and even faster outside the cage. On Blachowicz's travel-heavy Instagram, you'll find pics of beach vacations, elephant sanctuaries and even sunbathing in the snow.

Rockhold: Rockhold is moving up to 205 pounds in style. As in, Demi Lovato's ex has quite the modeling career going as the face of Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Cologne, which is meant to evoke the freedom of the big, blue sky. Obviously.

* Check out UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos on July 6-prelims start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the main card on PPV at 10.