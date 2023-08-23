"Dana White's Contender Series" returns this week for Season 7. The show has been the path for many of the talented fighters on the UFC's roster today, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, "Suga" Sean O'Malley, who will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the men's bantamweight belt at UFC 292, and Alex Perez and Taila Santos who fought for titles in their respective divisions in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Some of the top signees from Season 6 have already had success inside the Octagon. Joe Pyfer, who famously was the only fighter to get signed during Week 1 last year, has scored first-round knockouts against each of his two opponents in the UFC. Cameron Saaiman, who is undefeated, is 3-0 inside the Octagon. Gabriel Bonfim has notched back-to-back first-round submission wins. And the biggest star of the season, Bo Nickal, who is widely recognized as the top prospect in the sport, has finished his two UFC opponents in the first round. One of those wins came via submission and the other came via knockout.

Beyond last season and title fights, marquee names like Jailton Almeida, Jack Della Maddalena, Kevin Holland, Ryan Spann, Marina Rodriguez and Jalin Turner are also ranked and primed for bigger and better going forward. With the show's history of finding the next generation of the UFC's top talent, why would anyone think Season 7 would be any different?

Week 1 kicked off the season on Tuesday night, with each of the five winners earning a UFC contract. Similar to previous seasons, there will be nine more weekly fight cards at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, airing on Tuesday nights (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET) and the final one taking place Oct. 10. Here's a look at the results and the upcoming fights for this season of DWCS.

O'Malley? Nickal? Almeida? Which DWCS alum has the brightest future?

'Dana White's Contender Series' Season 7 Matchups:

Week 1 results:

play 0:52 Tom Nolan finishes off Bogdan Grad with vicious punch Tom Nolan punches his ticket to a UFC contract after finishing off Bogdan Grad in Dana White's Contender Series.

*Middleweight: Cesar Almeida def. Lucas Fernando by unanimous decision

*Lightweight: Tom Nolan def. Bogdan Grad by KO

*Heavyweight: Caio Machado def. Kevin Szaflarski by unanimous decision

*Bantamweight: Payton Talbott def. Reyes Cortez Jr. by unanimous decision

*Flyweight: Kevin Borjas def. Victor Dias unanimous decision

*Almeida, Nolan, Machado, Talbott, and Borjas were each awarded a UFC contract

Week 2 results:

play 0:56 Charalampos Grigoriou makes quick work of Cameron Smotherman Charalampos Grigoriou gets the big win on Dana White's Contender Series with a knockout win over Cameron Smotherman.

*Lightweight: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady def. George Hardwick by unanimous decision

*Light heavyweight: Ibo Aslan def. Paulo Renato Junior by KO

*Featherweight: Hyder Amil def. Emrah Sonmez by unanimous decision

*Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura def. Janaina Silva by submission

*Men's bantamweight: Charalampos Grigoriou def. Cameron Smotherman by TKO

*Al-Selwady, Aslan, Amil, Moura and Grigoriou were each awarded a UFC contract

Week 3 results:

play 1:21 Luis Pajuelo finishes the fight with a TKO of Robbie Ring Luis Pajuelo earns his chance at a UFC contract with a big TKO of Robbie Ring.

*Middleweight: Zach Reese def. Eli Aronov by submission

*Welterweight: Oban Elliott def. Kaik Brito by majority decision

Women's strawweight: Josefine Knutsson def. Isis Verbeek by unanimous decision

*Featherweight: Luis Pajuelo def. Robbie Ring by TKO

*Reese, Elliott, and Pajuelo were each awarded a UFC contract

Week 4 Matchups, Aug. 29:

Lightweight: Bolaji Oki vs. Dylan Salvador

Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Chandler Cole

Featherweight: Timothy Cuamba vs. Mateo Vogel

Welterweight: Carlos Prates vs. Mitch Ramirez

Week 5 Matchups, Sep. 5:

TBD

Week 6 Matchups, Sep. 12:

TBD

Week 7 Matchups, Sep. 19:

TBD

Week 8 Matchups, Sep. 26:

TBD

Week 9 Matchups, Oct. 3:

TBD

Week 10 Matchups, Oct. 10:

TBD