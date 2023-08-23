Max Holloway meets Chan Sung Jung in the men's featherweight main event of a special matinee UFC Fight Night on Saturday morning in Kallang, Singapore.

The fights at Singapore Indoor Stadium are on ESPN+, with the 8 a.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 5 a.m.

Holloway (24-7), a former 145-pound champion, has lost just three featherweight bouts in the last 10 years, all to champion Alexander Volkanovski. He is coming off an April decision win over prospect Arnold Allen. Holloway is No. 2 in the ESPN men's featherweight rankings, behind only the champ.

Jung (17-7), best known by his nickname "The Korean Zombie," has not fought since losing by decision to Volkanovski in April 2022. He has won three of his last five.

There's also a significant women's flyweight bout in the card, pitting Erin Blanchfield against Taila Santos. Blanchfield (11-1) has won eight in a row and is No. 4 in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound top 10. Santos (19-2) last fought in June 2022, losing to then-champ Valentina Shevchenko.

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET

Men's featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Men's featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

Men's bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Men's bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya

Welterweight: Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

Women's flyweight: Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich

Men's featherweight: SeungWoo Choi vs. Jarno Errens

Reed Kuhn's betting tip

Jung has a solid ground game, but his limited wrestling combined with Holloway's excellent takedown defense means this fight will likely remain standing. And on the feet, Holloway will have statistical advantages in nearly every striking metric. Jung has marginally more knockdown power, but that's not something that has threatened Holloway. Holloway has never been a walk-off knockout striker, but rather a high-volume technician who accumulates damage. This portends another Holloway striking clinic. Expect Jung to absorb more than his share of damage, as his nickname suggests.

For Kuhn's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Ian Parker.

