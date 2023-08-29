The UFC has booked a middleweight main event between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig on Nov. 18, promotion officials announced Tuesday.

The 185-pound bout will headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 18 inside the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Allen (22-5), of Louisiana, is riding a five-fight win streak. He was a standout on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019 and is 10-2 overall inside the UFC. His two losses came against Chris Curtis and Sean Strickland, who will challenge Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 for the middleweight championship next month in Sydney,

Craig (17-6-1) moved down from the light heavyweight division in July and scored an upset victory over André Muniz. The Scottish martial artist had lost two in a row before electing to drop down in weight, but he holds notable wins at 205 pounds over the likes of former champions Jamahal Hill and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua.

Allen and Craig are ranked No. 10 and No. 13, respectively, among light heavyweights in the UFC.