Chris Weidman suffered a small fracture in his left leg during his fight at UFC 292 earlier this month, the former UFC middleweight champion said on his "Won't Back Down Radio" show this week. Weidman released a video excerpt of the show on social media Thursday.

Weidman lost to Brad Tavares via unanimous decision Aug. 19 in Boston. Tavares had a strategy targeting the left leg of Weidman, who was coming back after two years away because of a badly broken right leg. Tavares landed kicks to Weidman's left leg repeatedly over the three-round bout and Weidman was visibly favoring the limb.

Weidman said that doctors have told him he would have a short recovery period for the small break, just four weeks. He said the break is on the tibia head, right below his left knee.

"There was no ligament damage," Weidman said.

In the UFC 292 postfight news conference, UFC president Dana White said he believed Weidman should retire. But Weidman gave no indication that will be his next move on his show.

Weidman (15-7) broke his right tibia and fibula in a compound fracture during a bout with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021. The Long Island, New York, native has dropped two straight and four of his past five fights. Weidman, 39, held the UFC middleweight title from 2013 to 2015 after dethroning the longest reigning champion in UFC history, Anderson Silva.