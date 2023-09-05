UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier will weigh-in as a backup for the UFC 293 main event this weekend, his manager Lou DiBono of First Round Management confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the headliner Saturday in Sydney, Australia. Cannonier will step on the scale with the intent of making weight just in case either Adesanya or Strickland cannot make the fight. MMA Junkie was the first to report the news.

ESPN has Cannonier ranked No. 4 in the world at 185 pounds.

Cannonier (17-6) has won two straight since falling to Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 276 in July 2022. The Texas-born Arizona resident is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori in June. Cannonier, 39, has also beaten Strickland via split decision. He has finished fights at middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.