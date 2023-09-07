The UFC has booked two new main events for October.

A lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green will headline a UFC Fight Night on Oct. 7, sources confirmed to ESPN. A featherweight contest between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza will serve as the main event of UFC Fight Night on Oct. 14.

Both events will take place at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Dawson (20-1-1) will look to further move up in the 155-pound division. He is currently ranked No. 10 by the UFC and is 8-0-1 inside the Octagon. The Nebraska-born lightweight is coming off a win over Damir Ismagulov.

He has a good opportunity in front of him in Green (30-14-1), who has developed into a fan favorite during his 10-year UFC tenure. Green is coming off a unanimous decision win over former interim champ Tony Ferguson in July.

The Dawson-Green matchup was first reported by Fight Bananas.

Yusuff (13-2) has shown a ton of promise since coming off Dana White's Contender Series in 2018, but he has yet to truly force his way into title contention. He is 6-1 in the UFC, with the lone loss coming to Arnold Allen.

Barboza (23-11), of Brazil, is a former staple of the lightweight division. He dropped to featherweight in 2020 and has gone 3-3 in six appearances.