A pair of title fights will headline Bellator's return to Chicago this fall.

Yaroslav Amosov will defend the Bellator welterweight belt against Jason Jackson and bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis will look to unify that title against interim champ Patchy Mix on Nov. 17 at the WinTrust Arena, the promotion announced Wednesday.

In addition to those bouts, Patricky "Pitbull" Freire will face Alexander Shabliy in the semifinals of the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The winner will face the victor of a Bellator lightweight title fight between champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former champ Brent Primus at Bellator 300 on Oct. 7.

Amosov (27-0), a 29-year-old Ukraine native, is 8-0 in Bellator with one successful title defense. Jackson (16-4), a Jamaican-born athlete fighting out of Florida, has won six straight.

Pettis (23-5), a 30-year-old Milwaukee native, has won six straight with two title defenses. Mix (18-1), a 30-year-old New York native fighting out of Las Vegas, has won five straight and won the interim belt in April.