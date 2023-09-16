Noche UFC Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2: Live results and analysis

Alexa Grasso, the first Mexican-born UFC women's champion, explains why she is proud of her heritage and her decision to stay and train in her home country. (3:21)

It's time for the rematch.

Alexa Grasso defends her UFC women's flyweight title against former longtime champ Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of Noche UFC on Saturday in Las Vegas.The fights at T-Mobile Arena are on ESPN+, with the 10 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 7 p.m. The Noche UFC event is the promotion's celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

Grasso (16-3) has won five fights in a row, most recently a fourth-round submission of Shevchenko in March that earned the Mexican her title. Grasso is No. 3 in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Shevchenko (23-4) -- ranked No. 2 in ESPN's pound-4-pound rankings -- had won nine straight prior to the loss to Grasso, including seven defenses of the 125-pound title she won in 2018.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET

Women's flyweight: Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Men's bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Men's featherweight: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Strawweight: Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Men's flyweight: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Women's flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Lightweight: Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

(c) = defending champion