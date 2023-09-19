Rafael Fiziev meets Mateusz Gamrot in the lightweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Fiziev (12-2) is coming off a majority-decision loss to Justin Gaethje in March, ending a six-fight winning streak. Fiziev is No. 7 in the ESPN divisional rankings.

The eighth-ranked Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) has won five of his last six, most recently a split decision over Jalin Turner in March.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Men's featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

Men's featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Dan Argueta

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

Strawweight: Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

Women's bantamweight: Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

Reed Kuhn's betting tip

Who will concede their preferred position first? Fiziev's takedown defense sits at an impressive 90%, meaning he'll likely stuff plenty of early attempts. But can he stay standing when Gamrot is stringing together multiple attempts in sequence? And assuming Fiziev remains upright for any extended sequences, can he land damaging strikes before his speed fades? Gamrot has superior striking defense and excellent accuracy of his own, which could buy him time to close distance.

For Kuhn's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Factory X MMA coach Marc Montoya as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Ian Parker.

