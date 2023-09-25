Deiveson Figueiredo will make his long-awaited move up to bantamweight before the end of the year.

The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion will face Rob Font in a contender bout at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 2, sources told ESPN on Sunday, confirming a report by MMA Fighting.

Figueiredo was first scheduled to return to flyweight over the summer, but he withdrew due to injury and decided to move up a division.