          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green -- plus analysis and betting advice

          Bobby Green will be a big test for Grant Dawson on Saturday. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
          Oct 2, 2023, 10:24 AM ET

          Grant Dawson meets Bobby Green in the lightweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

          Dawson (20-1-1) is unbeaten in his most recent 12 fights. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Damir Ismagulov in July.

          Green (30-14-1) is coming off a technical submission of Tony Ferguson, also in July. It broke a three-fight winless streak.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
          Middleweight: Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
          Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
          Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
          Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba
          Men's featherweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo
          ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
          Men's bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson
          Men's bantamweight: Aoriqileng vs. Johnny Munoz
          Strawweight: Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
          Men's flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
          Women's flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

