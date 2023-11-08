Open Extended Reactions

Jirí Procházka will be looking to regain the UFC light heavyweight title he surrendered last year because of injury when he faces former middleweight champ Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 295 on Saturday in New York.

The main card at Madison Square Garden will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

The co-main event is a fight for an interim heavyweight title between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

Procházka (29-3-1) last fought in June 2022, when he dethroned Pereira training partner Glover Teixeira via fifth-round submission. It was Procházka's 13th consecutive victory.

Pereira (8-2) beat former champ Jan Blachowicz by split decision in July in his 205-pound debut. Pereira is No. 2 in the ESPN light heavyweight rankings.

What are the storylines behind the top fights at UFC 295, which lost its original main event when heavyweight champ Jon Jones suffered an injury in training and had to pull out of his defense against ex-champ Stipe Miocic? How are experts breaking down the fights? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 295 essentials.

UFC 295 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Jirí Procházka vs. Alex Pereira

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Men's featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

ESPN News/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Men's flyweight: Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godínez

Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Mark O. Madsen

Men's bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Men's flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

Men's featherweight: Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

How to watch the fights

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall by the numbers

6.31. Without question, Pavlovich will be the most dangerous striker that Aspinall has faced. The Russian might just be the most dangerous striker in UFC history. While averaging only 21.7 total strikes landed per fight, Pavlovich averages 6.31 knockdowns per 15 minutes. That is the highest rate in the promotion's history and more than two knockdowns more than the next fighter. Drew McFedries has the second-best knockdown rate at 4.27. Aspinall has the fifth-best rate at 2.78.

