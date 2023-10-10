Open Extended Reactions

Sodiq Yusuff meets Edson Barboza in the men's featherweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Yusuff (13-2) last fought just over a year ago, submitting Don Shainis for his second straight win and eighth in his last nine fights.

Barboza (23-11) is coming off a first-round KO of Billy Quarantillo in April, which broke a two-fight losing streak.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Men's featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

Women's bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski

Men's flyweight: Édgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Men's bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman vs. Christian Rodriguez

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Men's featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown

Women's bantamweight: Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira Morais

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte

Women's bantamweight: Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

Men's bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili

Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

Yusuff vs. Barboza by the numbers

30: Seconds it took Yusuff to win by guillotine choke in his most recent fight (Oct. 1, 2022, vs. Don Shainis). It was the second-fastest submission in UFC men's featherweight history.

1:50: Amount of time, in minutes and seconds, that Yusuff has spent on bottom in the UFC, the fifth-lowest total among active featherweights.He has surrendered only one takedown in seven fights.

0: UFC fights in which Yusuff (-165) has not been favored. He is 6-1 in the Octagon.

4-4: Barboza's UFC record as a betting underdog -- as he will be on Saturday (+140).

15: Knockdowns landed by Barboza in the UFC, fourth most in promotion history.

8: Fight of the Night bonuses for Barboza, tying him for most in UFC history (with Nate Diaz, Frankie Edgar and Dustin Poirier).

Data from UFC Stats & Information research.

