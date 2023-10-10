Sodiq Yusuff meets Edson Barboza in the men's featherweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Yusuff (13-2) last fought just over a year ago, submitting Don Shainis for his second straight win and eighth in his last nine fights.
Barboza (23-11) is coming off a first-round KO of Billy Quarantillo in April, which broke a two-fight losing streak.
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Men's featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo
Women's bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski
Men's flyweight: Édgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Men's bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman vs. Christian Rodriguez
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Men's featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
Women's bantamweight: Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira Morais
Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte
Women's bantamweight: Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
Men's bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili
Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote
Yusuff vs. Barboza by the numbers
30: Seconds it took Yusuff to win by guillotine choke in his most recent fight (Oct. 1, 2022, vs. Don Shainis). It was the second-fastest submission in UFC men's featherweight history.
1:50: Amount of time, in minutes and seconds, that Yusuff has spent on bottom in the UFC, the fifth-lowest total among active featherweights.He has surrendered only one takedown in seven fights.
0: UFC fights in which Yusuff (-165) has not been favored. He is 6-1 in the Octagon.
4-4: Barboza's UFC record as a betting underdog -- as he will be on Saturday (+140).
15: Knockdowns landed by Barboza in the UFC, fourth most in promotion history.
8: Fight of the Night bonuses for Barboza, tying him for most in UFC history (with Nate Diaz, Frankie Edgar and Dustin Poirier).
Data from UFC Stats & Information research.