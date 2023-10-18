UFC star Conor McGregor reportedly will not face criminal charges stemming from an accusation of sexual assault at an NBA Finals game earlier this year in Miami.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that prosecutors will not pursue charges against McGregor after finding there was "insufficient evidence" to prove his accuser's allegations. McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, confirmed the dropped investigation to TMZ, stating, "On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over."

McGregor, 35, was accused of "violently" forcing himself on a woman in a VIP men's bathroom in Kaseya Center. In a letter to McGregor's team, the woman accused McGregor of aggressively kissing her. Video later surfaced of McGregor and the accuser entering the bathroom together. McGregor immediately denied the allegations.

The incident allegedly occurred during Game 4 of the Finals in June. The woman also accused the Miami Heat and NBA security of aiding McGregor in the attack by separating her from her friend and forcing her into the bathroom.

According to TMZ, citing a closeout memo with the prosecutor's office, the investigators found an attendant was in the bathroom during the time of the alleged assault and did not "hear any signs of distress." TMZ also reported that the woman did not report the attack to her friend and told her mother about meeting McGregor that night.

McGregor (22-6) has not fought in the UFC since he suffered a broken leg during a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He recently reentered the UFC's anti-doping drug testing pool, which is a significant step in his potential return. He's expected to face Michael Chandler in a nontitle fight in 2024.