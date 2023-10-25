Dana White shares news that Jon Jones is out of UFC 295 after tearing a pectoral tendon off the bone in training. (1:35)

Jon Jones is out of his highly anticipated heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic, UFC CEO Dana White announced Tuesday on social media.

Jones was supposed to defend the UFC heavyweight title against Miocic, the former champ, in the main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York. White said Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone in training Monday night, and he'll need surgery which will keep him out around eight months.

The vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champ JiYí Procházka and former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira will now headline the card at Madison Square Garden. There will also be a new fight added as the co-main event: Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

Miocic will no longer compete on the card with the loss of the high-profile fight against Jones. It was billed as Jones, the best fighter in MMA history, against Miocic, the most successful heavyweight ever in the UFC.

Sources said the hope is to still rebook Jones vs. Miocic for a big card in 2024.