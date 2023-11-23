Open Extended Reactions

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will defend his title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, CEO Dana White announced Thursday.

The 145-pound title fight had already been announced for February, but now has an official date and location.

Volkanovski (26-3) is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in an unsuccessful move up to lightweight in October. Volkanovski accepted that fight on short notice, when original challenger Charles Oliveira suffered a facial cut.

Fighting out of Sydney, Australia, Volkanovski is still considered one of the top fighters in the world. His only two losses have both come at the 155-pound weight limit, both against Makhachev.

Topuria (14-0), of Spain, earned a title shot this year with a dominant, five-round win over Josh Emmett.

It will mark the UFC's first visit to Anaheim since January 2022.