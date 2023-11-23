Open Extended Reactions

Lightweight Jalin Turner has agreed to replace the injured Dan Hooker in a bout against Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 2 in Austin.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the change Thursday. Hooker, of New Zealand, reinjured the arm he broke in his latest fight, against Turner in July . Hooker won that bout via split decision.

Green (31-14-1) has won two in a row, including a knockout upset of Grant Dawson in a UFC main event in October.

Turner (13-6) has lost two in a row, though both were via split decision to ranked opponents (Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot). He had finished five consecutive opponents prior to the skid.

The bout will consist of three rounds. The Green-Hooker matchup had been scheduled for five.

A lightweight matchup between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan will headline the event inside Moody Center.