2023 PFL World Championship live results and analysis

The 2023 PFL season will come to an end this fall, as all six weight classes will crown a new champion at the 2023 PFL World Championship on Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The promotion's championship bouts will feature a mix of former champions, household names and some new faces looking to capitalize on the opportunity to win a title and take home $1 million.

In addition to the championship fights, former two-time PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison makes her much-anticipated return to the cage when she takes on Aspen Ladd. And Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh returns for an amateur bout.

Jeff Wagenheim, Brett Okamoto and Andres Waters cover all the PFL action live: