Beneil Dariush meets Arman Tsarukyan in a battle of top-10 lightweights at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

The main card at the Moody Center is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, following prelims on ESPN+ at 4 p.m.

Dariush (22-5-1) is coming off a June loss to former champion Charles Oliveira, which ended an eight-fight winning streak. Dariush is No. 4 in the ESPN lightweight rankings.

The eighth-ranked Tsarukyan (20-3) has won two in a row and seven of his last eight. His most recent win was a third-round TKO of Joaquim Silva in June.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green

Men's bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Women's bantamweight: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki

Men's featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden

Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

