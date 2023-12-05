Open Extended Reactions

Song Yadong meets Chris Gutierrez in the men's bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 10 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 7:30 p.m.

Song (20-7-1, 1 NC) has won three of his last four fights, most recently a fifth-round TKO of Ricky Simon in April.

Gutierrez (20-5-2) has lost just once in his last 10 bouts. He beat Alatengheili by unanimous decision in October.

The event originally was scheduled to take place in Shanghai, China, but was moved to Las Vegas.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Men's flyweight: Sumudaerji vs. Allan Nascimento

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Middleweight: JunYong Park vs. Andre Muniz

ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset

Men's flyweight: HyunSung Park vs. Shannon Ross

Lightweight: Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

Women's bantamweight: Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger

Catchweight (140 pounds): Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera

Men's flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez

Strawweight: Rayanne Amanda vs. Talita Alencar

Reed Kuhn's betting tip

In what is likely to be an entirely standup duel, Gutierrez shows the edge in pure striking metrics. He has superior offensive and defensive striking accuracy and greater power per punch landed. What's cementing Song as the favorite is likely his youthfulness combined with a significantly tougher strength of schedule, suggesting he's still on the up and more deserving of main event status. If we discount some of Gutierrez's striking metrics as being inflated by cruising past lesser talent, can we justify the steep price on Song?

For Kuhn's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Fortis MMA coach Sayif Saud as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Ian Parker.

