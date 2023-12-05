Open Extended Reactions

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze has withdrawn from his bout against Josh Emmett at UFC 296 later this month because of a torn groin, Chikadze announced on social media Monday.

The 145-pound bout was supposed to take place on the undercard of UFC 296 on Dec. 16 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC has not announced Chikadze's injury or a replacement.

Emmett (18-4) made it clear he wants to remain on the card, as he called for a new opponent on X. The 38-year-old is trying to turn his year around, having gone 0-2 so far in 2023.

The contest was flying somewhat under the radar for a matchup of two top-10 featherweights. Despite losing his past two, Emmett, of Sacramento, is still the No. 6-ranked featherweight in the UFC. He came into 2023 on a five-fight win streak and fought Yair Rodriguez for an interim title in February.

Chikadze, of the country Georgia, is ranked No. 8. He is 8-1 in the UFC.