The UFC is finalizing a ranked featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Lerone Murphy in February, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The 145-pound contest will take place at a UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 10 in Las Vegas, sources said. Middleweights Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer will headline the event, UFC CEO Dana White previously announced.

Ige (17-7), of Hawaii, has been a staple of the UFC's featherweight rankings for years, although he has yet to fight for a title. He is coming off a decision loss to Bryce Mitchell in September. Prior to that, he had won two in a row.

Murphy (13-0-1), of England, has yet to lose in his professional career and is on a five-fight win streak in the UFC.

Ige and Murphy are Nos. 13 and 14 in the UFC's featherweight rankings, respectively.