How to watch or stream the 2023 Fighters Only World MMA Awards

Open Extended Reactions

The 15th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards will take place on Thursday night at the Sahara Theater in Las Vegas (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

The event, which was first started in 2008, recognizes fighters, coaches, gyms, personalities and media sources in and around the sport for their hard work and achievements throughout the year. Award nominees are picked by a panel of voters and the winners are selected by public fan votes. Voting for the nominees closed earlier this summer.

Here's the list of awards that will be handed out on Thursday night:

Charles "Mask" Lewis Fighter of the Year

Female Fighter of the Year

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

International Fighter of the Year

Leon Edwards

Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis

Sergei Pavlovich

Sadibou Sy

Comeback of the Year

Other awards include: