How to watch or stream the 2023 Fighters Only World MMA Awards

The 15th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards will take place on Thursday night at the Sahara Theater in Las Vegas (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+).
The event, which was first started in 2008, recognizes fighters, coaches, gyms, personalities and media sources in and around the sport for their hard work and achievements throughout the year. Award nominees are picked by a panel of voters and the winners are selected by public fan votes. Voting for the nominees closed earlier this summer.
Here's the list of awards that will be handed out on Thursday night:
Charles "Mask" Lewis Fighter of the Year
Female Fighter of the Year
Breakthrough Fighter of the Year
International Fighter of the Year
Leon Edwards
Israel Adesanya
Dricus Du Plessis
Sergei Pavlovich
Sadibou Sy
Comeback of the Year
Jon Jones (career)
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman (UFC 278)
John Hathaway (returning from illness)
Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji (UFC on ABC 3)
Yaroslav Amosov (returning from war)
Other awards include:
Knockout of the Year
Submission of the Year
Fight of the Year
Trainer of the Year
Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year
Gym of the Year
Referee of the Year
Ringcard Girl of the Year
Best Promotion
Leading Man
Personality of the Year
Analyst of the Year
Best MMA Programming
MMA Media Source of the Year
MMA Journalist of the Year
Fighting Spirit Award
Lifetime Achievement Award