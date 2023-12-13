Open Extended Reactions

Professional Fighters League (PFL) will hire respected former Bellator matchmaker Mike Kogan following PFL's acquisition of Bellator, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Kogan is considered an important get in the industry, as PFL attempts to integrate Bellator fighters into its roster and expand the amount of shows it is doing next year. He is highly knowledgeable and experienced in the fight game, having worked in MMA for more than two decades. Kogan is a former manager of fighters, including Nate Diaz. With Bellator, Kogan helped build the promotion's most recent roster into the strongest it had even been.

Just as importantly, Kogan had the support of those fighters who will now be part of PFL. Several outgoing Bellator fighters posted on social media in recent weeks with the hope that PFL would bring Kogan in. Some MMA managers have done the same.

In addition to Kogan, PFL will also be hiring CJ Tuttle, who worked for years on the Bellator public-relations staff, according to PFL senior vice president for corporate communications Loren Mack. Tuttle is another key behind-the-scenes add, who has the respect of executives, fighters and journalists in the field.

PFL announced its acquisition of Bellator last month. Bellator fighters will be available for PFL to use immediately and there is a champions versus champions card being planned for early 2024. Some of those potential matchups were already set up last month during PFL's championship card in Washington, D.C. Bellator will remain as an international series and for one-off events, to complement PFL's real-sports season format.